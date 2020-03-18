One week after announcing he and his wife had tested positive for COVID-19 while shooting a movie in Australia, Tom Hanks shared an update about his coronavirus diagnosis urging people to help "flatten the curve." As the number of global confirmed coronavirus cases has climbed above 200,000, public health experts have urged people to steer clear of social gatherings and practice social distancing in an effort to slow the rate of infection, or flatten the curve.

"Hey folks. Good News," Hanks wrote in an update shared across his social media channels Tuesday. "One week after testing Positive, in self-isolation, the symptoms are much the same. No fever but the blahs. Folding the laundry and doing the dishes leads to a nap on the couch."

Unfortunately, it wasn't all good news with the A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood actor. The "bad news," as Hanks called it, was that his wife, Rita Wilson, had been besting him at cards. "Bad news: My wife @ritawilson has won 6 straight hands of Gin Rummy and leads by 201 points," Hanks wrote.

Despite his sustained losses, the actor appeared to be attempting to look on the bright side of life. "But I have learned not to spread my Vegemite so thick," he continued. "I travelled here with a typewriter, one I used to love."

Hanks ended his latest coronavirus update with a reminder that, "we are all in this together" and an urge for others to "flatten the curve."

Public health experts have argued that flattening the curve, or slowing the rate of infection associated with coronavirus over time, would ultimately put less stress on health care systems, potentially resulting in more available resources and fewer deaths. To flatten the curve, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has urged people to work together to practice social distancing, isolate themselves when sick, and increase their hand washing.

Hanks and Wilson went into self-quarantine after being released from a Queensland hospital Monday. The couple are currently in Australia, where Hanks is reportedly filming a movie about Elvis Presley. The actor announced March 11 that he and Wilson had tested positive for coronavirus after developing mild symptoms. "We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches," Hanks wrote. "Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too." Hanks has vowed he will "be tested, observed and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires."

