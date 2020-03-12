While the world was shocked to learn that Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson tested positive for coronavirus, the couple's sons Chet and Colin have tried to ease concerns, assuring everyone that they're OK and are receiving "excellent care" while abroad.

"Wassup everyone. Yeah, it's true, my parents got coronavirus. Crazy," Hanks and Wilson's 29-year-old son Chet Hanks said in a video he posted on Instagram Wednesday night. "They're both down in Australia right now 'cause my dad was shooting a movie down there. I just got off the phone with them. They both are fine. They're not even that sick. They're not worried about it. They're not trippin' but they're going through the necessary health precautions obviously."

On March 11, the 63-year-old actor announced on social media that he and Wilson were tested for COVID-19 after experiencing symptoms such as fever, chills, and body aches. "The Medical Officials have protocols that must be followed. We Hanks’ will be tested, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires," Hanks wrote on Instagram. According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), fever, cough, and shortness of breath are all common symptoms of coronavirus and can appear anywhere from two to 14 days after being exposed to the new virus.

Chet added that he doesn't "think [his parents' diagnosis is] anything to be too worried about." Chet said, "I appreciate everyone's concern and the well wishes. I think it's going to be alright. I appreciate it. Everyone stay safe out there. Much love."

Chet's friends and followers took to the comments of the post to send their thoughts and prayers, and Wilson even responded to her son's supportive words, writing: "Love you, angel."

Hanks and Wilson's oldest son, Colin Hanks, also posted an official statement about his parents' diagnosis on Instagram. "We are so grateful for the outpouring of support from everyone," he wrote.

"My parents are receiving excellent care in Australia and are doing well (and are in good spirits) given the circumstances. Despite the fact that I'm in LA and haven't seen them in three weeks, we have been in constant contact and am confident that they will make a full recovery."

Hanks and Wilson are just two of the more than 118,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 worldwide as of March 11, according to data from the World Health Organization (WHO). In Australia, where Hanks has been filming a movie, there have been over 100 confirmed cases and three total deaths, according to WHO.

Hanks shared that in the days to come, he and Wilson will "keep the world posted and updated" on how they're doing, adding, "Take care of yourselves!"

If you think you’re showing symptoms of coronavirus, which include fever, shortness of breath, and cough, call your doctor before going to get tested. If you’re anxious about the virus’s spread in your community, visit the CDC for up-to-date information and resources, or seek out mental health support. You can find all of Romper’s parents + coronavirus coverage here, and Bustle’s constantly updated, general “what to know about coronavirus” here.