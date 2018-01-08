To say Tommy Wiseau has a cult following is putting it lightly. Ever since Wiseau put out the The Room in 2003, people have been obsessed. So, it's only natural that Tommy Wiseau at the Golden Globes has The Room fans absolutely losing it. In fact, one might argue that Wiseau is the breakout star of the entire show.

In case you aren't familiar with Wiseau, he's best known as the guy who put out the best worst movie ever, aka The Room. To sum it up in a few brief sentences, the movie is about a successful banker in San Francisco who loses his fiancée to his best friend. But, as with most masterpieces, The Room is about a lot more than what meets the eye. To say the film is about an affair is not doing the work justice. And if you're true champion of Wiseau, reducing the work to such a tired plot is a straight up offense.

It's hard to sum what The Room is actually about, because I'm not exactly sure Wiseau himself knows what it's about. But what is clear, however, is why it's so beloved by countless people.

Since there's so much to cover about what's so amazingly bad about the movie, I'll just list it: exceptionally long (and confusing) sex scenes, a mind boggling narrative structure, and a tired setting (most of the movie literally takes place in room).

And if you're wondering why such a universally panned movie is so beloved, look no further than Wiseau. Wiseau is the quintessential underdog and he's mythic-like character in Hollywood.

