The Bringing Up Bates brood will soon grow by one more. That's because one of the family's 19 siblings, Tori Bates, is pregnant with her second child with her husband Bobby Smith, the couple first revealed to Us Weekly on Friday morning. Beyond sharing such exciting news with their fans, their announcement was almost too sweet for words.

On Friday, Oct. 18, Bates revealed to Us Weekly that she and Smith are expecting their second child together, and they're absolutely thrilled. The two already have a son together, Kade, who turns just one year old on Nov. 9, according to People. In addition to sharing news of her pregnancy, Bates also revealed a few exciting details about their bundle of joy, including the sex of her baby, her due date, and the name they've chosen.

"Mischievous giggles, hilarious moments, heart-melting smiles, and cozy little hugs...all elements of our life for the past year with little Kade," Bates shared on Instagram. "We are so excited that our life after April 2020 will hold twice the adventures, giggles, grins, and hugs when we get to meet our second little boy, Kolter Grey!

Kolter and Kade? How precious is that!

In the same Instagram post, Bates added that they are so excited to raise their two little boys so close in age together. "Most importantly, we are so thankful and in awe of the opportunity to raise two little boys that we already pray will be mighty men of God," Bates wrote. "We can't wait to step into this next crazy adventure!"

And what an adventure it has been for them. Fans of Bringing Up Bates have watched Bates get engaged on the show, then get married during Season 7, and give birth to Kade in Season 8. It's been so much fun to see how Bates' life has changed over the course of the past four years since the premiere episode of Bringing Up Bates.

Although Bates is going to have two sons so close in age, it's a little unclear if she will follow in the footsteps as her parents who have 19 kids. Gil Bates, Tori's dad, explained to the Christian Examiner in 2016 that he never expected to have so many kids. But, they ended up choosing to not use any birth control and "trust the Lord".

"My wife one day said, 'I think God wants us to trust Him on having children.' I said, 'Wait a minute, we could have 20 kids. You just can't do that.'," he told the Christian Examiner. "But then I read through the Bible, and I saw that God called children a blessing. I was kind of looking at children as a hinderance instead of as a blessing."

And what a blessing they have been. This is a very exciting time in the Bates family because four of the siblings (including Tori) are all expecting children some time within the next few months.

Zach and Whitney Bates are expecting their third child after suffering a miscarriage, sometime in November, according to People. Erin Bates and her husband, Chad Paine, are expecting their fourth child due in December, according to Knoxville News Sentinel. And earlier this month, Carlin Bates announced that she and her husband, Evan Stewart, are welcoming their first child together — a daughter named Layla Rae — sometime in early 2020.

The Bates family is only getting bigger. And of course, their fans will be there with them on this journey for every single step of the way.