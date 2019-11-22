She's finally here — another member of the Little People, Big World family, that is. On Thursday evening, Tori Roloff announced she gave birth to a baby girl, and the first photos the reality star has shared of her newborn are simply precious.

Zach and Tori announced the birth of their second child on Instagram and in a statement to People on Nov. 21. "Zach and I are so excited to introduce you to our sweet baby girl Lilah," Tori told the magazine. "She has been the perfect addition to our family!"

Alongside a photo of their sweet newborn, Tori shared their daughter's full name, Lilah Ray Roloff, and her measurements. Little Lilah was born on Nov. 19 at 6:52 p.m., weighing 8 lbs., 9 oz. "Welcome to the family sweet baby girl!" Tori wrote on Instagram.

Zach also shared a sweet birth announcement on his Instagram page. "Love her!" he captioned an adorable photo of his newborn.

The Little People, Big World couple — who also have a 2-year-old son, Jackson — announced in May they were expecting their second child, according to Us Weekly. “Zachary and I are so excited to announce that Jackson is going to be a big brother! We are expecting a sweet baby girl this November!" Tori wrote on Instagram at the time.

Tori's pregnancy with baby number two definitely had its challenges along the way. An update in July shared that she battled through a rough first trimester, according to People. Thankfully though, Tori was "feeling a lot better" by the time the second trimester rolled around.

In August, Tori confessed that pregnancy isn't something she enjoys 24/7. "I'm not one of those women who loves being pregnant. In fact there’s not a lot of times I do love being pregnant," she wrote on Instagram. "Don’t get me wrong. I thank God for this amazing gift every single day and I know how blessed I am but it definitely hasn’t made me feel my best."

By the time the third trimester hit, however, Tori again revealed she had been struggling. Tori took to Instagram on Sept. 30 to share her third-trimester woes. "The last few days have really been a struggle for me. This last stage of pregnancy has hit me hard," the soon-to-be mom of two captioned the black-and-white portrait. "I get so frustrated not being able to do things on my own. I carried 6 towels up the stairs this morning to do some laundry and have been winded ever since."

Now that their baby girl is finally here, and those physical aches, pains, and inconveniences that encompass the third trimester of pregnancy are officially behind Tori, she and Zach seem over-the-moon with their family's newest addition.