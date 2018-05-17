Tori Roloff Shut Down Pregnancy Rumors With One Hilarious Photo

Anyone who follows Little People, Big World probably knows that Tori Roloff adores being a mom to her 1-year-old son, Jackson Roloff. And in the photos from Jackson's 1st birthday party on Sunday, Roloff appears unabashedly happy — a sign that she is soaking up every moment of parenthood. But does Roloff want more children sooner than later? Although Roloff opened up about having baby fever in April, don't assume she's pregnant with baby number two just yet. Following some inappropriate questions from fans (yes, it's not OK to ask strangers if they're pregnant), Tori Roloff debunked rumors that she's pregnant. As for what Roloff said in her message, rest assured that it's pretty hilarious.

Throughout the past few months, Roloff has faced a flurry of pregnancy rumors. The most ridiculous one centers around an April 25 Instagram photo of Roloff with her hands casually placed on her stomach. "The way you had your hands, I thought you were announcing another baby Roloff," a person commented on the pic, according to InTouchWeekly. And in January, Roloff got fans talking when she said "kids" instead of "kid" in an Instagram caption. "This right here ladies and gentlemen is the reason why I married this man," Roloff captioned a sweet of photo of her husband, Zach Roloff, enjoying quality time with Jackson, according to Instagram. "The fact that he gets down and plays with his kids."

Needless to say, the so-called pregnancy clues didn't add up to anything concrete. Shocker, right? Tori did, however, poke fun at all the speculation. "If I was pregnant every time the Internet said I was pregnant, I would have like eight kids by now," Roloff joked on her Instagram Stories, according to The Christian Post.

Well, it looks like Roloff has maintained her good sense of humor about the subject because she's back to serving up funny pregnancy denials to fans. "No I am not pregnant. This is just my burrito from yesterday," Roloff joked on Wednesday, according to Instagram stories. "KTHANKSBYE."

As for what compelled Roloff to issue her sarcastic remark, there's a good chance her other Instagram stories from Wednesday have something to do with it. In the stories, Roloff's stomach is in full view as she plays with baby Jackson on the floor. Although it's never OK to comment or speculate about someone's body, it's pretty clear some fans think this type of behavior is fine. Of course, it's also possible that these fans are well-meaning and that they don't understand why their comments could be perceived as offensive.

The good news is Roloff can handle all of the gossip, no matter how intrusive some it might be. Instead of Roloff letting the nagging (I'd say asking someone every month if they're pregnant constitutes nagging) get to her, she resorts to humor. I guess that's the best you can do when you're in the public eye, right?

That all being said, I wouldn't be surprised if Roloff does announce a pregnancy in the next few years. My evidence rests on a comment Roloff made in April via her Instagram Stories (girl clearly loves the 'gram). "I could totally have a second kid," Roloff captioned a snap of Jackson hanging out with a playmate, according to Cafe Mom.

Adding fuel to my theory is that Roloff is clearly missing the infant stage of motherhood. Case in point: Roloff got quite sentimental about Jackson's first birthday on Saturday. "Taking this photo made me so emotional because it’s the last time I’ll set him down on this blanket to take his photo," Roloff captioned a snap of Jackson hanging out on his 12-month blanket, according to Instagram. "The first of many things I have to let go of."

Still, you can't predict another person's pregnancy. All fans can do right now is wish the best for Roloff and her adorable family.