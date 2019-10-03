There comes a point in pregnancy when a person's bump gets so large, certain changes happen. This can include coping with back pain, accidentally bumping into people or objects, and using the toilet multiple times per hour. You know, "fun" stuff. And Tori Roloff's new bump photo shows an especially relatable third-trimester milestone.

On Tuesday, Oct. 1, the Little People, Big World Star — who is expecting her second child with Zach Roloff — took to Instagram to share an adorable photo featuring her bump and their 2-year-old son, Jackson. Also highlighted in the photo? The absence of her feet. "I can’t see my feet anymore, but boy can I see you," the expecting mom captioned the post of the very tips of her toes poking out from beyond her third trimester bump, with Jackson looking up at his mama. Cue the awws! Although I'm sure Tori is excited to see her feet again, there's no denying this shot is pretty adorable.

Tori's Instagram followers pretty much swooned over the adorable shot. One person commented, "Love this angle! How precious."

Another Instagram user wrote, "That's really cute, it happened to me when I was expecting my twins, my son used to stand below by belly, the only difference is that I couldn't see him."

Yet another fellow mom commented, "My view almost daily when my 16 month old needs me. I can't see my feet anymore, but I see a head peeping at me."

Although Tori's latest pregnancy update is lighthearted and sweet, the soon-to-be mom of two recently opened up about how difficult the third trimester has been, according to Us Weekly. "The last few days have really been a struggle for me. This last stage of pregnancy has hit me hard," Tori captioned the black-and-white maternity portrait. "I get so frustrated not being able to do things on my own. I carried 6 towels up the stairs this morning to do some laundry and have been winded ever since."

The frustrated mama went on to share that "although she's never been good at asking for help," that's exactly what it seems like she's doing all of the time lately. Not being able to be as independent as she would like to be has left Tori feeling overwhelmed and feeling guilty.

"I know this is a time to be selfish and slow down but it’s so hard to sit around while my husband works and my 2 year old wants attention," she wrote. "I constantly feel serious FOMO. I know it’s all worth it and I’m doing such an important job but I can’t wait to tie my shoes on my own again."

Ah, I remember those days well. With four kids close in age, I've been pregnant and had a 2-year-old three times. First the feet disappeared, which made putting on socks and shoes (and not constantly tripping over kid toys strewn on the floor) nearly impossible. Then before I knew it, I was smacking around my toddler with my bump because I couldn't see them, either. Poor kids.

With Tori's November due date officially "next month," the good news is she's in the final stretch of her pregnancy. So it won't be too much longer before she can see her feet again. Hang in there, mama. Soon you'll have your baby girl in your arms, and it'll all be worth it.