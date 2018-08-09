Little People, Big World star Tori Roloff has an impressive knack for design and style. Want proof? Look no further than Roloff's new Etsy business selling printable posters or the adorable outfits she chooses for her 1-year-old son, Jackson Roloff. But just when you think Roloff couldn't get any more creative, she wowed fans baby Jackson's redesigned nursery. As one might expect, Tori Roloff's new nursery decor for baby Jackson is visually stunning, and it highlights the family's personality in an adorable way.

Shortly before little Jackson arrived in May 2017, Roloff took to Instagram to share a small sneak peek of his nursery. "We are off to great adventures ... ," Roloff captioned a cute shot of a wall painted with snowcapped mountains and a gold sun in the background shared on Instagram. Making matters even sweeter is that Roloff purchased an antique plane mobile to hang above Jackson's crib. Talk about an adorable look.

Although Jackson's first nursery was too precious for words, Roloff ultimately decided her son was due for an "upgrade." And boy, did she deliver. Roloff received a breathtaking "Misty Mountain" wall mural from a company called Urban Walls, and the photograph shows off the "lush emerald landscape of British Columbia," according to the company's website. The best part? The beautiful scene reminds Roloff of her family's home in the Pacific North West (PNW). Roloff said about the photo wall mural on Instagram:

Jackson’s room got an upgrade thanks to @urbanwalls! I love making this place feel like home and giving my son a cool place to grow up is such a gift! We love the PNW and this mural turned out so ridiculously good! Check out my story to get yours! 🌲⛅️ #babyjroloff #urbanwalls #nwisbest.

Wow, this mural is gorgeous. Not only does it inspire cozy feelings (it doesn't cozier than the PNW), but it's an incredible photo. And, as it turns out, many fans agree with my opinion.

"I want to dive in the photo and chill in the misty trees," someone commented on the post, according to Instagram. "What a gorgeous room ❤️ lucky boy xx."

"How adorable!! Who wouldn't love waking up to this each morning!!" another fan added. "We are so blessed to live in such a beautiful state!"

A person chimed in: "That is honestly incredible! I love it ❤❤ Way to go Momma!"

"Wow!!! This is beautiful," a fan agreed. "I’m an adult and I would love that setup!"

If you follow Roloff and her husband, Zach Roloff, it's probably no surprise she chose this theme for Jackson's room. The couple love their home in Helvetia, Oregon, and they often take advantage of their beautiful state. From trips to the Oregon zoo to outdoor excursions (hiking, swimming, you name it), they love the PNW. Roloff couldn't have picked a better mural to represent her family's adventurous side.

Interestingly enough, it looks like Jackson's nursery will get another makeover sooner than later because his parents reportedly bought a new home in their area this past May, per documents obtained by Radar Online. The home — that sold for $560,000 — boasts five bedrooms and three bathrooms, Radar Online reported, and it's possible Jackson will get a bigger room if the family did make the purchase.

Of course, it's possible Roloff will keep the mural if they do move. It's clear Roloff wants Jackson to grow up with an appreciation for the PNW, and I wouldn't be surprised if she continues to decorate his room with this theme. Either way, Jackson's new nursery decor is as wild as it spectacular.