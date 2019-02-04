Super Bowl Sunday is the only day of the year people willingly watch commercials. A strange shift happens in the space time continuum; those things you go out of your way to avoid become a highlight of the night. Ads for mundane stuff like soda are riveting for exactly the duration of the game, and the hype for movie trailers first airing during the game is simply next level. Super Bowl LIII was no different, with eager movie fans on the edge of their seats to see sneak peaks of upcoming films, and the Toy Story 4 trailer didn't disappoint them.

The fourth installment of the Toy Story franchise is set to be released in June of this year, and old and new fans alike were overjoyed when the teaser trailer for the Disney film dropped in early November 2018. The teaser gave little away about the movie's plot — all you really learned from it was that Woody, Buzz, and the gang are all still buddies, plus there is a very confused spork — so the newest Disney Pixar venture had remained very much a mystery until the full trailer's release. Now, it's clear Woody and Buzz's familiar antics are taking an ~amusing~ turn, based on the amusement park scenery the world's favorite toys seemed to be enjoying in the trailer.

The clip showed a newly reunited Bo Peep and Woody (how did they find her?! Are they a couple again? I have so many questions...) taking in the sites at an amusement park, and speculating on where Buzz is. It turns out he's been trapped to be offered as a prize for park attendees, but it's clear Buzz plans on escaping in spectacular fashion even in the small clip.

But honestly it's no surprise the movie already looks like a hit. The Toy Story legacy has only gotten stronger with each addition to the franchise (not an always an easy feat for multi-film stories), and the cast for the newest installment is filled with a myriad of famous actors that weren't in the first three movies, giving fans even more reason to be excited about the film. Co-stars Tom Hanks and Tim Allen have returned to their respective roles as Woody and Buzz Lightyear, as has Joan Cusack for her performance as Jessie, but the Pixar universe increased the star power, adding powerhouses like Laurie Metcalf, Patricia Arquette, Keanu Reeves, and comedy duo Key and Peele to name a few.

Those names alone are enough to make me countdown the days until the June release, but it's not all good news for Andy's toys. The fourth film seems like it will unfortunately be the last Toy Story movie, as Tom Hanks and Tim Allen posted goodbye messages to the film and their characters on social media just three days before the Super Bowl.

I'm not crying, you're crying. (Jk, we're all crying.) The actors have been with the film since its inception in 1995, so their emotional response to the ending of their tenure as the unlikeliest duo in the galaxy is more than appropriate. You'll have to wait until June to find out how Woody and Bo Peep reunite and how Buzz escapes life as a trophy toy, but no shame if you're watching the trailer on repeat for the next six months. To infinity and beyond, pals.