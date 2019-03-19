After months (even, you could argue, an entire childhood) of anticipation, we are inching closer to the final film in a truly iconic series. On Tuesday, Toy Story 4's first full length trailer dropped, and TBH, it's going to make you really emotional.

The trailer starts out with Woody introducing the group to Forky (should be Sporky, if we want to be technical) the newest toy that Bonnie made. And yes, to be clear, she did piece him together with a spork and some pipe cleaner. However, once Forky gains consciousness, he begins to question his existence. After all, he was built for, as he says, salads, lunches, and then maybe the trash.

Though Woody does try to explain his significance to him — the purpose of his life now is to bring happiness to kids — Forky isn't buying it. He runs away, and so ensues a mad dash that becomes an epic adventure trying to bring him back home.

Of course, Woody has once again joined forces with Buzz Lightyear, and that's not even the most exciting reunion yet. At some point during the chase to retrieve Forky, the trailer does reveal what we'd been hoping for: Woody meets up with Bo Peep, who is currently working (or is captured? It's not clear) in a super creepy, old toy store.

Disney•Pixar on YouTube

Though many of the plot elements do seem to be pulling from scenes in past films — there's a point at which Woody falls off a moving truck trying to grab Forky, the arch is all about a toy who doesn't believe he's supposed to just be a toy, à la Buzz in the first movie — it does seem clear that we're being set up for a conclusion at the end.

From the way in which Toy Story 4 already hints at meta themes, like toys questioning their existence, wondering what "it's all about," to their more traditional ones, like the value of family, being there for one another, and finding your purpose in bringing others joy, it seems like we're going to be wrapping up the series sweetly, with just enough nostalgia to make it a modern animation from 2019 and yet distinctly the Toy Story we all grew up loving.

Fans on Twitter have, likewise, responded warmly to the trailer so far.

The movie, which isn't due out in theaters until June, absolutely marks the end of an era for so many people — the actors who have been involved in the series' production for literal decades, included.

In an interview with TODAY back in November of 2018, Tom Hanks, who plays Woody, said wrapping up the final scenes were "a moment in history."

"The way you record Toy Story, you’re in a room with the team that has created it. When I went in for my last day of recording, I wanted to have my back to them, because usually you're facing them so you can look right up and you can talk about it," he told TODAY. "But I didn’t want to see them and I wanted to pretend they couldn’t see me. When I realized what they were going for, I realized, ‘Oh, this is a moment in history.'"

Tim Allen, who plays Buzz, shared a similar sentiment on The Talk later that month. "Yes, I gotta resist getting emotional, I don't want to give it away, but this is an incredibly great story. It is so emotional, it's so funny, it's so big," he said during the interview. "The idea they've come up with, I'm startled. I couldn't even get through the last scene. I would love to a be a Washington leaker. I just can't do it; I can't give any more away."

All signs are pointing toward an incredibly epic movie, and as we're counting down the weeks until we can finally see it, we have this amazing trailer (and hopefully more coming) to keep us entertained.