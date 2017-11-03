Toys "R" Us Now Has Pre-Black Friday Deals — Here Are All The Deets
For parents, taking advantage of Black Friday deals at Toys "R" Us is the equivalent of a kid in a candy store. You can get all your holiday shopping done at once and everything is on sale. But of course you'd have to be willing to deal with all the other parents and kids who are crazy enough to shop the day after Thanksgiving. Thankfully, it gets better. Now you can avoid the Black Friday lines and rush but still take advantage of huge sales ahead of time because there are now pre-Black Friday deals at Toys "R" Us.
You can brighten the holiday with the hottest holiday toys, games, educational gadgets, and more for babies, toddlers, and kids, and you don't have to wait until the most popular shopping day of the year to do it, but you do have to do it soon. From now until Nov. 18, Toys "R" Us's pre-Black Friday sale is in effect, both in stores and online (where you can get free shipping on purchases over $29).
Keep in mind that Toys "R" Us isn’t just all about toys. You can also find gifts for the whole family, like board games, books, and more, along with movies and posters. Who knows, you might even find something for yourself.
Here are some hot toys available at a big discount, but don't forget to visit Toys "R" Us' Hot Toy List for a comprehensive list of deals.
For The Aviation Junkies
Every single parent has seen the kid who's obsessed with flying things – drones, planes, balls, nerf bullets, it doesn't matter as long as it flies through the air.
Noteworthy Deals
- $21 off NERF Rival Nemesis MXVII-10K (Reg. $100)
- $20 off Sky Viper RC Video Streaming Drone with GPS & FPV Goggles (Reg. $170)
For Life-Size Thrills
There's just something about life-size toys that create a sense of awe and wonder in every kid. Whether your kid loves characters or cars, these items will save the day if you're wanting to go big this holiday season.
Noteworthy Deals
- $15 off Imaginext DC Super Friends Batbot Xtreme (Reg. $100)
- $50 off 12-volt Luke Skywalker’s Landspeeder Ride (Reg. $500)
- $30 off Shimmer and Shine Magical Genie Palace (Reg. $130)
- $15 off Doc McStuffins Baby All-in-One Nursery (Reg. $80)
For The Character-Obsessed Kiddos
Most kids go through a phase where they're absolutely in love with a favorite book, television, or movie character. Nothing will do unless it's related to their latest obsession, and I totally get it. For those kids who adore popular characters fromPaw Patrol, Power Rangers, Disney friends, or more, here are some major deals.
Noteworthy Deals
- $10 off Paw Patrol Sea Patroller (Reg. $60)
- $10 off Shopkins Happy Places Mansion (Reg. $70)
- $10 off Power Rangers Ninja Steel-Lion Fire Fortress (Reg. $100)
- $10 off Minnie’s Walk and Play Puppy (Reg. $40)
- 20% off ALL Glimmies figures and playsets
For The Lovers Of Unicorns, Princesses, & All Things Magical
My daughter is obsessed with everything purple, pink, princess, or magic related, and pretty much anything related to those four fluffy words sends her over the moon. So if your little one is like mine, there are plenty of enchanted items.
Noteworthy Deals
- $10 off Fairy Wand or Dragon Wand (Reg. $60)
- $10 off Zoomer Enchanted Unicorn (Reg. $90)
- $15 off FurReal Friends Roarin’ Ivory the Playful Tiger (Reg. $130)
- BOGO 40% off all Oonie, Orbeez, Gel-A-Peel, Totally Me!, Smooshings, Weetlings, Cool Maker, Tokidoki, & Pink Fizz
For The Creators & Learners
There are tons of sensory toys, books, games, and educational assistants that will encourage your child to use their imagination.
Noteworthy Deals
- $10 off Fisher Price Laugh & Learn First Words Smart Puppy (Reg. $40)
- 20% off Nickelodeon Slime Deluxe Slimy Creations Kit (Reg. $20)
- 25% off select preschool games
- 20% off select kids games including Greedy Granny and Soggy Doggy