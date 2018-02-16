After the holidays, you were probably hoping that your kid's massive toy collection would keep him entertained for a little while, at least. But that was wishful thinking, wasn't it? Because now that a couple of months have passed, all those must-have items are probably either lying buried at the bottom of a toy bin or broken under the bed, and your kid is bored again. Sigh. Lucky for you, Toys "R" Us is having a huge Presidents Day sale: From Friday, February 16 through Saturday, February 24, the megastore is offering 50 percent off mix & match items in-store and online on tons of your favorite brands. So what are some of the best buys?

There's truly something for every kid, no matter what your little one is into. Cinderella? Check. Lightning McQueen? Check. Darth Vader? Check. You see where I'm going with this? There's lots and lots of stuff on sale. In fact, the entire list of participating brands is as follows: NERF, Barbie, Imaginext, Crayola, Star Wars, Disney, Disney Princess, PAW Patrol, Thomas & Friends, Hot Wheels, Melissa & Doug, Marvel, Play-Doh, PJ Masks, Disney Pixar Cars, My Little Pony, Pokemon, Num Noms, Monster Jam, Power Rangers, Mega Bloks, Bayblade, Fast Lane, and Anki Overdrive. Buy a toy from any one of those brands and get another of equal or lesser value for 50 percent off!

Here are a few best-sellers that are bound to go fast, so get shopping!

1 Star Wars X-Wing & Poe Toys"R"Us Star Wars Force Link Poe's Boosted X-Wing & Figure ($40, Toys "R" Us) Got a Star Wars fan in the house? (Honestly, is there even a house in existence that doesn't have at least one?) This is an essential addition to your no doubt already well-stocked cast of characters, and this product itself is already marked down from it's original $50 price tag.

2 Paw Patrol Playset Paw Patrol Adventure Bay Animal Rescue Skye and Everest Playset ($25, Toys "R" Us) If after reading the words "Paw Patrol" you immediately got the show's theme song stuck in you head, then you probably need this playset in your life. Skye & Everest to the rescue!

3 Hot Wheels Track Set Hot Wheels Criss Cross Crash Track Set ($50, Toys "R" Us) Rekindle your kid's interest in the dozens of Hot Wheels cars scattered around underfoot with this cool intersecting crash course (don't forget to pick up some batteries, too!).

4 Play-Doh Dentist Set Play-Doh Doctor Drill 'N Fill Set ($12, Toys "R" Us) If you haven't drilled and filled a fake cavity using Play-Doh, have you really been a kid? Better pick up this updated classic to be safe (and possibly to foster a lifelong love of dental hygiene).

5 Barbie Rainbow Lights Mermaid Barbie Rainbow Lights Mermaid ($21, Toys "R" Us) Warning: You're going to be really mad that they didn't make this Barbie when we were kids, because it puts on a light show underwater. Buy it and keep it for yourself!

6 Thomas & Friends Tent Thomas & Friends Indoor Play Tent ($28, Toys "R" Us) Why do kids love to play in small, confined spaces (i.e., cardboard boxes) so much? Nobody knows for sure, but it's a pretty safe that they're gonna love this tent — not only is it a small, confined space, it's a small, confined space that looks like Thomas the Tank Engine. Score!

7 'My Little Pony' The Movie Pack My Little Pony: The Movie Friendship Festival Princess Parade Pack ($20, Toys "R" Us) Featuring royal ponies Princess Celestia, Princess Luna, and Princess Cadance, this set guarantees hours of pretend play. Especially considering you most likely already have a full stable of ponies at home just waiting for new friends.

8 PJ Masks Playset PJ Masks Headquarters Playset ($40, Toys "R" Us) Including a 3-inch Catboy (and his Cat-Car vehicle!) this playset gives all your PJ Masks figures a place to play out their most important missions, plus it lights up and makes noises your kids (and you, of course) will recognize from the show.

9 Disney Princess Play 'n Carry Set Disney Princess Little Kingdom Play 'n Carry Castle Set ($15, Toys "R" Us) This adorable tiny castle set is the kind of thing that makes you want to magically shrink when you're a kid because it just looks so cool in there! And let's not forget, portability is always a plus.