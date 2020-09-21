Proving that there's always a reason to look fabulous, Tracee Ellis Ross' Emmys look is beyond fabulous. Just because the nominees aren't walking the red carpet doesn't mean they didn't show up and show out. Ross was nominated yet again for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series and she took the opportunity to walk a small red carpet of her own in what appears to be her backyard and the photos are incredibly beautiful.

In a tweet referencing where she got every piece of her look — including her hair, which she styled herself — Ross described her experience with the Emmys in 2020. "How fun to get dressed up!" she wrote. "Can't say I miss the frentic [sic] energy of the red carpet or wearing heels but boy do I miss a pretty dress."

Along with receiving a nomination, Ross also presented an award with host Jimmy Kimmel. After a short bit about wanting to go home without actually doing the presenting, Ross showed off her look while presenting Daniel Levy with the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series.

More to come...