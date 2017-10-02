Transcript Of Trump's Las Vegas Response Shows It Was Measured But Lacking
On Monday, President Donald Trump gave a statement on the horrific mass shooting that took place in Las Vegas, Nevada on Sunday night. As America's citizens tried to make sense of the violence, people were also wondering what Trump would say about the shooting that left at least 58 dead and more than 400 people injured, according to CNN. Although Trump addressed the "grieving families" affected by the shooting, Trump's response to the Las Vegas massacre was lacking for many.
Update: As of 6 p.m. ET on Monday, Oct. 2, CNN reports that 59 people have died and over 500 people were injured. Authorities say the suspect had 18 additional firearms, explosives and several thousand rounds of ammo at his home in Mesquite, NV.
After a national tragedy occurs, citizens look to the president for guidance and assurance. Following the mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut, in which 20 children were fatally shot, President Barack Obama addressed America's problem with gun violence at a prayer vigil for victims of the shooting. Obama said at the vigil, according to The Washington Post:
President's remarks notable for what they included - references to Scripture, "act of pure evil" - and for what they didn't - terror, guns.— Hallie Jackson (@HallieJackson) October 2, 2017
When you compare Obama's statements about Newtown to Trump's statement on Las Vegas, it's difficult not to see the glaring differences between the two. Of course, it's important to note here that Trump's Las Vegas statement was arguably the most measured response he has ever given as POTUS. In light of Trump's offensive response to the white nationalists in Charlottesville, Virginia, and his ongoing battle with the mayor of San Juan, Puerto Rico, the transcript of Trump's Las Vegas address is uncharacteristically focused. Throughout the transcript, Trump's message repeatedly mentions God and the scripture, and Trump also made a point to discuss America's need for unity during this "very dark period."
Although Trump's Las Vegas address did hit the mark when he thanked the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department and first responders, among other things, his message fell short in two major ways.
For one, Trump didn't address America's ongoing crisis with gun violence and mass shootings. In fact, Trump didn't use the term "mass shooting" when he discussed what occurred at the Route 91 Harvest Festival on Sunday night. As expected, some people will argue that America must have time to grieve and reflect before a discussion about gun control can take place, but that argument rings hollow when you consider how many mass shootings the country has witnessed over the past decade. It's important to call the tragedy in Las Vegas exactly what it is — a mass shooting. America will only be able to make progress with gun control when it's able to confront the grim reality that has been unfolding in this country for decades.
Obama after Sandy Hook: Please, let's have gun sense laws.— Randi Mayem Singer (@rmayemsinger) October 2, 2017
Trump after Las Vegas: Here's a quote from the Bible someone told me to read.
Secondly, Trump did not refer to the shooter as a terrorist, nor did he refer to the shooting as an act of terrorism. Instead, Trump referred to the shooting as an "act of pure evil." Of course, there's no denying that the actions of the shooter were evil — but one has to ask — why didn't Trump label the tragedy as an act of terrorism?
According to Newsweek, an act of terrorism in Nevada is defined as "any act that involves the use or attempted use of sabotage, coercion or violence which is intended to cause great bodily harm or death to the general population.” If you apply this definition to the shooting in Las Vegas, it's difficult to understand why more news outlets, and Trump, won't refer to the shooting as an act of terrorism. Trump's choice not to refer to the shooter as a terrorist is especially confusing when you consider he was quick to call the September attack in the London Underground as "another attack in London by a loser terrorist," according to CNN.
The lone wolf. The local shooter. The gunman. Any and everything, but terrorist. Wonder why.— Ava DuVernay (@ava) October 2, 2017
Here's the full transcript of Trump's Las Vegas address:
Following Trump's Las Vegas address, some people commended him for his calculated and seemingly thoughtful response. Although Trump did deliver a coherent message, which is arguably a first, citizens should reflect on the failings of his remarks, too. Point blank: the tragedy in Las Vegas is reportedly the deadliest mass shooting in modern American history and was an act of domestic terrorism.