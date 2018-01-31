On Tuesday night, President Donald Trump delivered his first State of the Union address to members of Congress. Although it's generally hard to predict what Trump will say and do most of the time, White House officials gave the press a preview of his speech on Friday to set the stage for his talking points. And the reported theme of the speech, "building a safe, strong, proud America," according to the Los Angeles Times, was touched on many times by Trump throughout the address. In fact, the transcript of Trump's State of the Union address proves he's determined to keep certain topics, like immigration and the economy, at the forefront of his second-term.

It goes without saying that the State of the Union address is a big deal. The annual message, which first became tradition in 1790, according to CNN, is intended to inform citizens about issues currently affecting the country and how these concerns will be addressed throughout the coming year. And considering there's *a lot* going on in America right now, like the ongoing fight over Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) and the proposed border wall with Mexico, for example, it's no surprise that Trump's address was so highly-anticipated.

And prior to Trump's address, White House officials heightened public interest by outlining the speech's five key points ("jobs and the economy, infrastructure, immigration, trade and national security," according to CNBC), in addition to the tone of the message.

“You can expect that the president will be speaking from the heart,” one official stated on Friday, according to Newsweek, while another official claimed that the address would have a bipartisan sentiment.

Although it's debatable whether Trump was speaking from the heart during his address (and whether it was actually bipartisan) it's clear that officials were on the mark when they said he would stick to the aforementioned five points.

The transcript of Trump's speech, which he referred to as "very important" on Monday, according to The Guardian, proves he's committed to the rhetoric his administration has put forth throughout the past year. In short: not much has changed.

A full transcript of Trump's remarks to Congress can be found below, as compiled in part by Romper and TIME:

Mr. Speaker, Mr. Vice President, members of Congress, the first lady of the United States and my fellow Americans.

Less than one year has passed since I first stood at this podium in this majestic chamber to speak on behalf of the American people and to address their concerns, their hopes, and their dreams.

That night our new administration had already taken very swift action. A new tide of optimism was already sweeping across our land. Each day since, we have gone forward with a clear vision and righteous vision. To make America great again, for all Americans.

Over the last year, we have made incredible progress and have achieved extraordinary success. We have faced challenges we expected and others we could never have imagined. We have shared in the heights of victory and the pains of hardship. We have endured floods and fires and storms, but through it all, we have seen the beauty of America's soul and the steel in America's spine. Each test has forged new American heroes to remind us who we are and show us what we can be.

This is currently being updated...