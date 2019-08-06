When you're in a committed relationship with someone, it's not uncommon to come up with grand gestures for their birthday. Someone who most definitely received this memo is Travis Scott, as he filled Kylie Jenner's home with roses ahead of her birthday on Aug. 10. Not only was it a sight to behold, but 1-year-old Stormi clearly had a blast playing in the sea of rose petals.

On Monday, Aug. 5, the Kylie Cosmetics mogul took to Instagram to share an epic birthday gesture from her boyfriend, Travis Scott, Us Weekly reported. In honor of her upcoming birthday Scott had apparently arranged for her California mansion to be filled with red rose petals, perhaps taking a cue from the The Bachelor franchise. "My house is covered in ROSES! @travisscott and it’s not even my birthday yet!!!!! Omg," she wrote, along with heart and crying emojis.

Wow. Scott really went all out, didn't he?

But wait — that's not all. In the breathtaking video, you can see Jenner panning the room as her 18-month-old daughter with Scott, Stormi, picks up rose petals and throws them in the air, according to ET Online. Jenner then walks a few steps through the sea of red, suggesting the petals are several inches deep. "Stormi, look at this!" Jenner exclaims, letting out a little giggle. The birthday girl also holds up a card from her beloved that read, "Happy Birthday!!!! We're just getting started. Love you!!!!

Sickeningly swoon-worthy, right? Also, I'd like to know who is going to clean up all of those rose petals — for some reason, I have a feeling it won't be Jenner or Scott.

Of course, Jenner's Instagram followers seemed to love the romantic birthday gesture, as well as Stormi's reaction.

"Omg look at stormi living her life," one Instagram user wrote alongside heart and crying face emojis. "Happy birthday beautiful!!!"

One commenter said: "Wow! But stormi in the back took the win."

"Storm making it rain in the back," someone joked.

Another person declared. "That man loves you."

Yet another Instagram user echoed my thoughts exactly, writing, "I’m quite stressed thinking about who has to clean this up." LOL.

Jenner's Instagram Story included even more footage of her rose petal-covered home, with the final shot featuring one of Stormi's Barbie dolls hilariously lying facedown in the sea of petals. Hmm, maybe Barbie partied too hard at Jenner's pre-birthday party. Get it together, girl.

For the record, Jenner's actual 22nd birthday isn't until Aug. 10, the same day the Kylie Cosmetics Birthday Collection is set to drop on KylieCosmetics.com, according to Teen Vogue. So, I can only imagine what Travis Scott has in store for her on launch day.

Although a house filled with rose petals is a brand new move, it isn't the first time Scott has surprised Jenner using flowers. In November 2018, for example, Scott filled her house with bouquets of roses.

I can't say for certain what Scott's plans for Jenner's actual birthday are, but I have feeling it will be big, and it will somehow include Stormi. Stay tuned for more grand gestures to come.