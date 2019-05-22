After Alabama passed the nation's most extreme and restrictive abortion law, celebrities are using their platform for good. They've been actively speaking up about this dangerous legislation and the serious consequences that will stem from its passing. This week, Travis Scott became the latest celebrity to use his platform for good. After a recent performance in Alabama, Kylie Jenner announced that Travis Scott is donating profits to Planned Parenthood and the fund will undoubtedly go a long way in protecting women's access to abortion care in the southern state.

On the weekend of May 17, Scott and a bunch of huge musical artists (like Cardi B) took to the sandy beaches of Gulf Shores, Alabama to perform at the annual music festival, which is held on a beach in the Florida panhandle. While the entire festival sounds like such a fun getaway, it's hard to not think about how some of the attendees could be impacted by this ban. This is exactly why Scott made an important announcement while performing on stage at the festival. On Friday, he announced that he would be donating all of the profits from the merchandise he sold while at the festival to Planned Parenthood, according to People.

"We feel for those out in Alabama," Scott said during his performance. "I love y'all and I just want everyone to know that love is the strongest thing we can have."

This speech can be heard in a video that someone took from the performance. You can sense how much this issue means to Scott — the normally vibrant performer actually got his audience to calm down and listen to him, which says a lot.

Of course, his girlfriend and mother of his daughter, Kylie Jenner, would be a fan of this action. Jenner took to her Instagram Story to not only condemn the Alabama lawmakers who passed this bill, according to BuzzFeed News, but she also shared this news of Scott donating his profits to Planned Parenthood. Needless to say, they're on the same page, which is certainly a good thing, considering that they're raising their 1-year-old daughter, Stormi, together.

This isn't the first time that Scott has donated money to a worthy cause. Before Scott took the stage at the Super Bowl, where he made a guest appearance during the halftime show, he announced that he made a $500,000 donation to the Dream Corps, in partnership with the NFL, according to Pitchfork. Scott decided to give back to Dream Corps, a charity that works to "close prison doors and open doors of opportunity" knowing that people were looking to him to make a statement. "I know being an artist that it's in my power to inspire," Scott said in a statement. "So before confirming the Super Bowl Halftime performance, I made sure to partner with the NFL on this important donation. I am proud to support Dream Corps and the work they do that will hopefully inspire and promote change."

This new anti-abortion legislation in Alabama is incredibly restrictive; it bans nearly all abortions, even in a case of rape or incest, according to The Cut, and would criminalize doctors with essentially life in prison if they were to perform abortions. It's dangerous and will have a major effect on many people.

It's one thing to hear celebrities talking about making a change, but it's another thing to see celebrities actively try to help make that change. And kudos to Scott for doing just that.