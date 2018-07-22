Though the KarJenner women generally dominate the media on a day-to-day basis, the youngest sibling has been making more headlines than normal after Forbes controversially named her the youngest "self-made" near-billionaire ever. Not long after, that story was followed up with a cover shoot and interview with GQ, in which she offered the world new insight into what her relationship, and new motherhood, is like. On the tail end of all of that, Travis Scott shared a sweet, rare selfie with Kylie Jenner on Snapchat, and this kind of moment between the couple is something fans don't get to see all that often.

Scott took to his account to upload a black and white shot of him and girlfriend Jenner, in which she is seen kissing the top of his head and looking at the camera, according to Us Weekly. "First Ferdi," the caption reads. The Daily Mail reported that it is likely alluding to the restaurant Ferdi, which is located in Paris.

On Sunday, Jenner was reportedly seen landing in France with Scott, accompanying him for his performance at the upcoming Lollapalooza festival. Jenner has yet to post anything on social media from their trip, but on Thursday, she did post a photo of herself and 6-month-old daughter, Stormi, to her Instagram.

Travis Scott/Snapchat

Despite Scott's date night snap, according to their interview with GQ, the two actually don't go out on dates very much. Jenner told the magazine that the couple got together when she went to go see him at Coachella. Attending together has become somewhat of a tradition for them, as Jenner incurred some mom-shaming from her followers when she attended this year, just weeks after giving birth, as Women's Health reported.

Despite the myriad of ways in which the couple is, uh, not anything even resembling what some would perceive as "normal," they did insist that their relationship is more relatable than one would expect. In the same interview, Jenner explained that they argue like any other couple, and that neither of them love the onslaught of media attention that tends to follow them around. “When we fight, it’s usually just because we’ve been away from each other for too long and we didn’t see each other for, like, two weeks,” she told GQ. “And we have Stormi now, and I can’t travel with her. She’s too young. So it’s harder to see each other.” She continued:

I know he doesn’t like the attention. That’s why we just go the extra mile to keep our relationship super private. If he has events or something, I won’t come. Because I want him to do his own thing, I want him to be him. I don’t want it to be Kylie and Trav. If people don’t see us together, that’s OK with me, because we just do our own thing.

Despite any odds against them, both Jenner and Scott are adamant that their relationship is strong, and that it isn't a passing thing. While Scott brushed off any notion of a "Kardashian Curse" (referring crudely to the way in which the KarJenner women tend to go through relationships) Jenner told GQ that she and Scott aren't affected by the constant onslaught of rumors and stories about them. She said:

Well, for all the news stories, it's how I get over them so fast. Trav, for example, he's like, "Wait...but how do you just get over this?" He gets more angry about things. It's not just him. It's Jordyn [Woods] who I've seen affected. It's everyone around us that aren't used to it. And we're just like, “Oh, that'll go away in a day.” I know these stories aren't going to matter, so don't even let them affect you, you know?

Jenner believes that the phrase comes from the fact that some men simply aren't ready to deal with the level of fame and constant scrutiny that she and her family are used to. Be that as it is, it sounds like she and Scott are really hitting their stride in their life together, and they seem happier than ever, especially in this latest selfie.