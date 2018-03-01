Well, baby Stormi has reached a big milestone on Thursday — and her proud daddy marked the occasion with a cute photo. But seriously, can you believe it? Just one month ago today, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott welcomed their first child to the world. And somehow, no one caught wind of the highly-anticipated birth until the new mom finally confirmed her "secret" pregnancy three days later with a birth announcement on social media. Now, Travis Scott's Snapchat of baby Stormi shows that dads can get excited about baby clothing, too.

"My lil mama 1 month today," Scott captioned a close-up shot of Stormi's pink bodysuit — which featured a red heart and the word "Daddy," too. "Her favorite unit of course," Scott added, apparently in reference to her preferred parental unit, People reported. (Too cute!) The 25-year-old rapper has remained extremely private about his personal life following the birth of his baby girl. Which comes as no surprise to fans, as Scott and Jenner have both kept their relationship out of the spotlight — and obviously, her pregnancy with baby Stormi. So the fact that the new father has finally shared the first photo of his daughter on social media is kind of a big deal.

Travis Scott/Snapchat

By the looks of it, Scott's sweet snap of baby Stormi isn't the only way he celebrated her 1-month "birthday." As Us Weekly reported, Scott seems to have sent Jenner an impressive display of flowers on Thursday as well. Jenner posted a video on Snapchat of the endless trail of arrangements, along with the caption, "OK baby daddy."

And if you remember, the proud new father had also gifted the mother of his child precisely 443 white-stem roses, which were symbolic of Stormi's birth time — at 4:43 p.m. on Feb. 1, according to Us Weekly.

It was on Feb. 4 that Jenner confirmed what her die-hard fans "knew" all along. The Lip Kit mogul took to Twitter and Instagram to finally share her baby news, E! Online reported. “I'm sorry for keeping you in the dark through all the assumptions,” Jenner wrote“I understand you’re used to me bringing you along on all my journeys. My pregnancy was one I chose not to do in front of the world.” She continued:

I knew for myself I needed to prepare for this role of a lifetime in the most positive, stress free, and healthy way I knew how. There was no gotcha moment, no big paid reveal I had planned. I knew my baby would feel every stress and every emotion so I chose to do it this way for my little life and our happiness.

And then, the moment we had all been waiting for: Kylie Jenner shared an 11-minute video of her pregnancy journey, Us Weekly reported. Right at the end, viewers were even able to catch a glimpse of her baby girl's tiny hand.

Two days later, Jenner revealed her baby girl's name in what is now the most-liked Instagram post of all time.

Since then, though, fans have likely been in baby Stormi photo withdrawal. That's because the new mama has been featuring her makeup line and personal style on social media.

As aww-worthy as Travis Scott's snap of Stormi's bodysuit is, I'd like to point out that we still haven't seen a clear photo of his daughter's face. Still, I'm loving the fact that Scott is showing off his baby girl and her adorable outfit.

