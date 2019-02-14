There are regular Valentine's Day gifts... and then there are ones involving Kardashians, who tend not to do things by halves. And Travis Scott's Valentine's Day gift for Kylie Jenner is about as extravagant as you would expect. As Us Weekly reported, the 21-year-old makeup company maven took to her Instagram Story to share the fab romantic gesture the rapper made just ahead of the big day of romance.

As Jenner documented, Scott, with whom she shares baby Stormi Webster, 1, as Harper's Bazaar confirmed, really went all out with what, at least when you view it on her social media, looks like a series of gorgeous, heart-shaped arches made out of red roses, complemented by votive candles and some effect that makes it look like there's a reflecting pool nearby (maybe it's just a mirror? Dunno). The entire pathway led to a neon-pink heart.

Honestly, this is the most gorgeous thing I've ever seen. And it just proves that Jenner and Scott seem to have a solid relationship that's going the distance, in spite of some people's original worries (or just straight-up criticism) that her pregnancy was either too soon in her life, or too quick in their relationship. But the pair is seemingly just as in love with each other as they both appear to be with their daughter.

This isn't the first time Scott's been an A-list gift-giver, as Hollywood Life recalled: The musician left a white Rolls Royce in Jenner's driveway for her birthday last year, saying, "Love you baby happy bday." The pair also celebrated baby Stormi's first birthday a couple days after the actual event on Feb. 1, NBC confirmed, with a massive, carnival-themed party.

"I dreamed about this party and then drew it up on paper room by room," Jenner wrote on Instagram about the theme she had come up, "Stormi's World," which allowed little Stormi and her guests to interact with princesses, balloons, ball pits, carnival rides, and stuffed animals.

Scott and Jenner looked particularly happy at this year's Grammys ceremony, where Scott, 26, took performed two tracks from his nominated album Astroworld, Us Weekly added.

Bob Levey/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

With Stormi growing up, and Scott in a great place with his career (not to mention Jenner, juggling her Kylie Cosmetics and reality TV work) the pair appear to be planning to put a ring on it (and maybe add on to their family as well — who knows?). "We’ll get married soon. I just gotta study up — I gotta propose in a fire way," Scott told Rolling Stone in December. It basically goes without saying that Scott will likely do something pretty big for the proposal, whenever that may happen.

These two are so cute. These two seem so in love and Jenner seems totally at ease as a mom — sister Kim Kardashian West told E! News that it's Jenner she turns to when she needs parenting advice — and I foresee a big wedding one day. Won't Stormi be cute toddling up the aisle? You know she'll be in something fabulous, just like her mom.