Since Tristan Thompson and Khloé Kardashian welcomed their daughter, True, into the world two months ago, the couple has been somewhat shy about sharing her with the world. But with each and every day that True gets older, the more her parents have been sharing photos of her with fans who are super excited to watch their little girl grow. This is evidenced in Tristan Thompson's new Snapchat video with baby True, which shows off just how big she has gotten.

True has never looked cuter, especially in the video that Thompson shared of his on Snapchat on Tuesday, according to People. In the video, Thompson showers True's head with kisses as she lays in his arms and looks directly into the camera, a little inquisitively. "Baby Trueeeee," Thompson says, as he puts the camera in her face. "Baby Trueeee. Daddy loves you."

The expression on True's face is so serene and a little sinister that it makes True seem like the easiest baby around. If only every baby was that at ease and calm in their parent's arms, then nap time would be a breeze. Seriously, the video reveals so much about True's personality and lets fans get another look at her super adorable chubby cheeks. You can see why Thompson can't stop kissing them.

It's hard to believe that this is only the first time that Thompson has shared a video of himself with True, as TMZ reported. With both of them in motion, it's easy for fans to see how much True takes after her dad and how big True has gotten in just two months.

But up until Tuesday, Thompson had only shared one photo of True to his social media accounts, according to People. Just last Friday, Thompson posted photos with his two children — True, of course, and his 1-year-old son, Prince, whom he shares with his ex Jordan Craig — to his account, according to Entertainment Tonight, which allowed fans to see photos of the Thompson family together for the first time. In the first photo, True and Prince posed on their father's knees as Thompson smiled at the camera looking so pleased with his babies in his arms. You can sense how happy Thompson is to be a father of two.

Up until sharing this first photo of himself with True last week, Thompson has remained pretty quite about his daughter and how it feels to be a father of two. Instead, Kardashian has done all of the talking about True (and the majority of the Snapchatting, according to Harper's Bazaar). And it's a good thing that Kardashian has been doing that. Without her consistent updates and comments about True, how else would fans follow along with True's growth?

In the past two months, Kardashian has revealed how she gets True to sleep so well (spoiler alert: she uses a red lightbulb in her room), why she chooses not to breastfeed her daughter, and how she decorated her daughter's super cute nursery, according to Us Weekly. While all of these things have been super exciting, Kardashian hasn't been afraid to get real or honest with fans, either. In May, Kardashian wrote on her website about the things that surprised her the most once she became a mother. Kardashian said, according to People:

I think what surprises me most is no matter how tired you are, you find this energy and patience for your child. You know that babies are so helpless and they rely on you for everything. So something just takes over and you find the energy to care for this helpless precious baby.

The best thing about Kardashian saying things like this about True is that she keeps opening up a bit more about motherhood and her daughter each time. And now that Thompson has shared a video of True, hopefully the posts and videos with his daughter will keep on coming.