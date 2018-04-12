Guys, the day has finally arrived — Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have welcomed their first child together! On Thursday, April 12, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians realty star delivered a healthy baby girl in Cleveland. The exciting news was exclusively reported by TMZ, with sources telling the outlet that the new mama gave birth at a hospital outside Cleveland. Not many other details have come to light just yet, such as the baby's weight, length, and even name, but it's only a matter of time However, everyone is also eagerly awaiting Tristan Thompson's response about Khloe Kardashian giving birth, given that the introduction of his daughter comes at a very awkward and upsetting time considering the cheating allegations against him. Romper reached out to both Kardashian and Thompson's teams for comment about the allegations and has yet to hear back.

If you remember, Thompson is already a father to a 1-year-old son, Prince Thompson, with his ex, Jordan Craig, People reported. But just because the NBA player has been through this once before doesn't make welcoming baby number two any less exciting. While Thompson has yet to make a statement or post a photo of his newborn daughter on social media, it seems unlikely he'll remain silent on this subject for very long.

In the meantime, let's take a walk down memory lane and look back Kardashian and Thompson's pregnancy journey, shall we? After months of speculation, Khloé Kardashian finally confirmed her pregnancy on Dec. 20 via Instagram, Us Weekly reported. The mom-to-be shared a sweet photo of her bare belly with Thompsons's hands cradling her bump. "My greatest dream realized! We are having a baby!" Kardashian captioned th post. "I had been waiting and wondering but God had a plan all along. He knew what He was doing. I simply had to trust in Him and be patient." She continued:

I still at times can't believe that our love created life! Tristan, thank you for loving me the way that you do! Thank you for treating me like a Queen! Thank you for making me feel beautiful at all stages! Tristan, most of all, Thank you for making me a MOMMY!!! You have made this experience even more magical than I could have envisioned!

Fans learned the sex of Kardashian and Thompson's first child together on the season finale of Keeping Up with the Kardashians in March, People reported. For the reveal, Khloé's younger sister, Kylie Jenner, announced the big news over the phone. "You're having a girl!" Kylie exclaimed, to which Khloé promptly replied, "You're lying. Shut up."

"Why would I lie about this?" Kylie said incredulously.

"I don't feel like I'm having a girl at all. I'm like in a state of shock," Khloé said to her sister, Kim Kardashian, while trying not to get emotional.

E! Entertainment on YouTube

Once the news had a chance to sink in, though, Khloé put things into perspective for fans — who might have been confused by her clear disappointment. "My hormones were IN RARE FORM for that news," Kardashian tweeted after the reveal went down on TV. She followed up with another Tweet, explaining, "I am now so excited my daughter will have forever best friends with Chicago and Stormi!! God is great!!! Thank you Lord for our princess."

As evident by her extravagant — and totally pink — baby shower the following weekend on March 10, it seems Kardashian's initial "gender disappointment" is but a distant memory. I mean, just look at all of those gorgeous pink flowers! And that neon sign. And the sea of pink balloons. Koko's baby shower was the epitome of glam, that's for sure.

Judging by Thompson's reaction to the news, he was totally stoked about having a little girl from the beginning. "Oh my god. Ohhhh!!!" Thompson exclaimed as he walked into a room filled with pink balloons on Keeping Up with the Kardashians. "My predication was right. I knew it!"

I have no doubt that both Thompson and Kardashian are over-the-moon in love with their new bundle of joy. I wish them the best of luck as they navigate life with a newborn, and as they adjust to their new roles as parents to a baby girl. As "they" say, parenthood is one of the hardest — yet one of the most rewarding — journeys there is. Let's hope that any recent drama doesn't distract from this life-changing moment.