Troian Bellisario’s Selfie With Baby Aurora Gives Rare Look Into Her Life As A Mom

Pretty Little Liars alum Troian Bellisario gave birth to her first daughter with husband Patrick Adams back in October 2018. And just one year after her baby's arrival, Bellisario confirmed her little one's name — Aurora. Well, it looks like fans are in for another treat because on Sunday, Troian Bellisario shared a selfie with her daughter, providing a rare glimpse into her life as a mom.

It's no secret Bellisario is a private person, as evidenced by the fact she didn't announce her pregnancy until after Aurora's birth. And when her little girl entered the world, she didn't reveal any specific details. That all changed, however, when Bellisario took to Instagram on Oct. 4 to share her daughter's moniker.

"These past 365 days have been the most challenging, hilarious, sleepless, giggle filled, food-on-the-floor, heart-beating-out-of-my-chest, WONDERFUL, life-changing days I have ever experienced," she wrote on the baby's birthday. "Our daughter, Aurora is 1 year old today and she has already filled @halfadams and me with more joy and gratitude than our souls can handle."

And a few weeks later, Bellisario took to the 'gram to share a rare selfie with little Aurora on the beach. "Some days are damn near perfect," Bellisario captioned a gorgeous shot of the two drenched in sunlight.

Talk about a stunning and heartwarming shot, right?

Although this photo might seem like your average mom and daughter shot, it's noteworthy because Bellisario rarely shares pictures of her daughter to Instagram. In fact, I think this is the first close-up shot fans have seen of Aurora (minus some pics of her adorable little fingers, of course).

Bellisario might not be keen on sharing snaps of her daughter (that's totally OK, btw — she's entitled to that), but she is fairly open about her life as a mom and whether she wants to expand her family sooner than later.

“I want to be there for her all the time, but that’s not possible. I become an empty well because I’m somebody who needs to work. I love working, I love being creative, and I want her to see that," Bellisario said on the Katie’s Crib podcast about meshing her career and motherhood together, according to Us Weekly. "I find that if I don’t fill up my creativity well, even if it’s meditation or exercise or I go get coffee with my writing partners … then I return to her, and I don’t have anything to give her. If I feel good and I’m fulfilled, I want to engage with her.”

Bellisario also revealed whether she and Adams want to have more kids soon, sharing she's in no rush to give Aurora a sibling.

For now, it seems like the mom is focusing on work at the moment. Bellisario recently teased a possible return to Good Trouble for a directing stint, a show she directed for previously. And if her past work is any indication, this time around will be just as successful. That's because one of the show's stars, Cierra Ramirez, raved about Bellisario's presence on set, telling Us Weekly, “The beautiful, wonderful Troian Bellisario directed that episode, and she could not have been better. She made me feel so comfortable."

Clearly, Bellisario has nothing but good things coming her way. And it's amazing she gets to do it all with her husband and sweet daughter by her side.