Much of the world is waiting in excited anticipation as the Duchess of Sussex nears her final weeks of pregnancy. But, just as with everything wonderful, there are haters already at the scene. In fact, there are recent reports of trolls claiming Meghan Markle is faking her pregnancy, according to Metro, and are taking to social media to accuse her of wearing a “prosthetic bump.”

While the American actress-turned-royalty is often a target for online haters, this latest social media rumor is taking conspiracy theories to the next level and TBH, it's really gross. According to The Sun, online trolls are falsely claiming that the duchess is not actually pregnant and that her bump is a “moonbump” prosthetic. Um... what?

Some trolls are even theorizing that the mother-to-be is staging her pregnancy while a surrogate actually carries the couple’s child, according to The Sun. A YouTube video that has garnered over 210,000 views claims that there is “absolute proof” of the “fake” pregnancy, The Daily Express reported. The video’s creator has 31,000 subscribers and has made a series of videos with conspiracy theories about the royal's pregnancy that began when the couple announced the good news last October. Each video, according to The Daily Express, has over 50,000 views.

DanjA zonE on YouTube

What’s more, Twitter trolls are circulating a photo of Markle that shows her bump appearing to square in shape, according to MSN. Other users are chiming in, saying their bumps were never “square,” citing her ~*unique*~ bump shape as a cause for speculation.

It should go without saying, but there is no "one-size-fits-all" pregnancy, as Health explains, and bumps vary from one woman to another. "Women come in all different shapes and sizes, and carry differently depending on a number of factors," doctor and associate professor of obstetrics and gynecology Jessica Kiley told Health.

The hashtag #moonbump and #megxit have swept across Twitter, as users share their conspiracy theories ranging from suggestions that Markle is wearing a silicon baby bump to ideas that they have a surrogate in hiding. The hashtag also shows hundreds of zoomed-in images and edited videos of the bump trying to analyze her belly.

Some say that the couple hasn’t shared their exact due date because they’re not actually expecting, completely disregarding the fact that, ya know, they're entitled to keep some details of their very public life private.

This is not the first time the duchess has been the target of social media bullying and many have tried come to the duchess’ rescue, calling out the opinions of harassers as racist and bigoted.

The royal couple recently launched their Instagram page, @sussexroyal, which was attacked with racist comments on their profile after gaining a record-breaking two million followers overnight, according to The Sun. Just last month, while speaking at an International Women’s Day event at King’s College London, Markle said she tends to avoid social media because of the bullying, as noted by Vulture.

But it’s only a matter of time before the world welcomes the royal family’s newest addition, hopefully putting the most recent round of trolls and conspiracies to rest.