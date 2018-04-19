True Thompson's Birth Certificate Has Been Revealed & Confirms This One Detail About Her Name

On April 12, Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson welcomed their first child together. Just four days later, the proud new mom revealed her baby girl's name: True Thompson. Now, as TMZ reported on Thursday afternoon, True Thompson's birth certificate has been revealed — and it confirms this one detail about her name.

Just like many of her cousins — North West, Saint West, Chicago West, and Stormi Webster — it turns out that Khloé's daughter doesn't have a middle name. As the birth certificate reveals, according to TMZ, both of True's parents do have middle names; in fact, her father has not one, but two of them: Khloé Alexandra and Tristan Trevor James. (Perhaps this has officially become a Kar-Jenner tradition?)

Granted, plenty among the next generation of Kar-Jenners do sport middle names. Rob Kardashian's daughter, Dream, has the middle name Reneé, after her mom, Blac Chyna, and Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick's kids' middle names are as follows: Mason Dash Disick, Penelope Scotland Disick, and Reign Aston Disick.

So it doesn't seem like all of the siblings are on board with the no-middle-name trend. With that said, it seems fans of Keeping Up with the Kardashians suspected that Koko might follow in the baby-naming footsteps of her sisters, Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner.

Others had their own, interesting suggestions to offer up, such as: True Moo Thompson, True Okurrrtt Thompson, True Religion Thompson — and my personal favorite, True Dat Thompson.

Still, at least one Twitter user threw out a legit suggestion to the universe: True Kardashian Thompson. And honestly, I'm completely in love with the idea.

Khloé Kardashian officially confirmed the birth of her baby girl on April 16 — while at the same time announcing her daughter's name, as Us Weekly reported. Alongside a photo of pink balloons and flowers, the new mom wrote on social media, "Our little girl, True Thompson, has completely stolen our hearts and we are overwhelmed with LOVE. Such a blessing to welcome this angel into the family! Mommy and Daddy loooooove you True!"

Not long after Kardashian spilled the baby name beans, Kris Jenner provided a little insight on the inspiration behind the less traditional pick. The doting grandmother took to Instagram to explain that True is actually a family name. "I’m so excited to welcome my precious little granddaughter True!!!" Jenner wrote. "FUN FACT... my Grandfather’s name on my Dad’s side was True Otis Houghton....my Dad’s name was Robert True Houghton...so i am so excited Khloe named her daughter True!!!"

Although these days, the decision to give your child a middle name — or two, or three (or not) comes down to personal choice, middle names have actually been on a decline in recent decades, The New York Times reported in 2014. Rank Nuessel, a professor at the University of Louisville and editor of Names: A Journal of Onomastics, explained that middle names have been decreasing in popularity with each new generation — from baby boomers to Gen Xers, to millennials. Nuessel told the publication:

Most millennials in particular tend to want to be more egalitarian, and the use of a middle initial would be perceived to be classist.

Because the Kar-Jenner gang has a knack for setting trends — regardless of how "ridiculous" they may seem at first — I have to wonder if middle names will become even less popular in years to come.

To be honest, I have zero emotional connection to my middle name. Yet, I never even considered not giving my own children middle names; it's just that something extra to help make a person's identity unique. Then again, if you're a Kar-Jenner kid with the first name "True," the uniqueness factor is already there.

