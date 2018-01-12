Trump Denies His Haiti Comments On Twitter & The Internet Is Not Here For It

At this point in his presidency, President Donald Trump has already said enough things that have offended people that it's tough to call what will happen next. And yet, here we are. On Friday morning, Trump seemingly denied calling Haiti and Africa "sh*thole" countries, after The Washington Post claimed he had made the remark during a meeting in which he rejected a Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program deal. But not only did many on social media seriously doubt his comment, they also found his explanation to be seriously troubling. (Romper reached out to the White House for comment, but did not hear back at the time of publication.)

In a series of tweets Friday morning, Trump responded to the controversy, and defended his decision to turn his back on the DACA deal. He wrote that "the so-called bipartisan DACA deal ... was a big step backwards," and that if he'd agreed with the deal, the "USA would be forced to take large numbers of people from high crime countries which are doing badly." He then seemed to address the reports that claimed he'd asked, “Why are we having all these people from sh*thole countries come here?” by writing, "The language used by me at the DACA meeting was tough, but this was not the language used. What was really tough was the outlandish proposal made - a big setback for DACA!"

Later in the morning, Trump followed up with his initial spree of tweets claiming he "never said anything derogatory about Haitians other than Haiti is, obviously, a very poor and troubled country."

As with any tweet Trump sends out, though, there were a number of skeptical followers. While some expressed that they didn't believe President Trump and others acknowledged the fact that the president's comments weren't truly denied by the White House, according to Politico, one user straight up called bullsh*t in response to the tweet.

But what angered many users far more than his comment possibly being yet another lie was the fact that it was, once again, a massive insult to American immigrants and their contributions to the country:

Then there's the fact that the act of singling out non-white countries — countries whose struggles are, in large part, directly linked to colonization, the slave trade, and countless political decisions made by wealthy nations that have made it harder for countries like Haiti and El Salvador to thrive — only further normalizes the idea that non-white immigrants should somehow not be entitled to the same opportunities that the United States is supposed to offer to everyone:

