President Donald Trump met with Queen Elizabeth II and the rest of the royal family during a recent visit to the United Kingdom. And considering Trump had made a concerning comment about the Duchess of Sussex just ahead of his trip, the timing was certainly awkward. Though he's spoken to the media about the remark since then, in a new interview, Trump revealed he didn't talk about his "nasty" Meghan Markle comment with her husband Prince Harry.

On Monday, Queen Elizabeth held a super fancy state banquet at Buckingham Palace in honor of Trump's state visit to the United Kingdom, according to Town & Country. This banquet was a pretty big family affair; Trump, his wife, Melania Trump, and his four older children — Donald Jr., Ivanka, Eric, and Tiffany — met with the members of the royal family, including Prince Charles and his sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, according to CNN. But, Prince Harry's wife, Meghan Markle, was absent from this dinner because she is still on maternity leave, according to The Daily Express.

During the banquet, Trump likely had the opportunity to have conversations with these royals, and it sounds like they were as cordial as could be. In an interview with Piers Morgan on Wednesday morning, according to The Sun, Trump said he didn't address the comment he made about Markle when he was chatting with Prince Harry.

"We didn't talk about it... I was going to because it was so falsely put out there," Trump said during the interview. "And when you see that transcript and you see, it's the exact opposite of what they said. Did you look at the transcript?"

WPA Pool/Getty Images News/Getty Images

Trump had previously spoken to The Sun ahead of this royal visit, and during that interview, the POTUS was asked about comments Markle made about him during the 2016 presidential election. Trump told the reporter he was not aware of her criticism of him. "I didn't know that," he told The Sun. "What can I say? I didn't know that she was nasty." And when Trump was informed that he wouldn't be meeting with Markle during his visit, he also told The Sun that he "didn't know that." "I hope she is OK," he added.

On Wednesday, Trump tried to clarify this comment in an interview with Morgan.

"They said some of the things that she said and it's actually on tape," he said, according to CNN. "And I said, 'Well, I didn't know she was nasty.' I wasn't referring to she's nasty. I said she was nasty about me. And I essentially didn't know she was nasty about me. She was nasty to me. And that's OK for her to be nasty, it's not good for me to be nasty to her, and I wasn't."

In spite of the confusion surrounding the comments, Trump told Morgan that he thinks Prince Harry is a "terrific guy" and he has no ill will towards Markle. "You know what? She's doing a good job, I hope she enjoys her life," he said. "I think she's very nice."

Markle has, indeed, been outspoken about her political views in the past, before she began publicly dating Prince Harry. In 2016, Markle reportedly posted a photo of the 2016 Democratic presidential candidate, Hillary Clinton, to her Instagram account with the caption "#I'mWithHer", according to Refinery29, and encouraged her followers to vote in September 2016, two months before the election. During a May 2016 interview on The Nightly Show with Larry Wilmore, Markle called Trump "divisive," according to The Independent.

However, due to her status as a royal, Markle can no longer be political or vote in an election, according to Newsweek, so it's unlikely we'll hear what she thinks about Trump's various comments or the upcoming presidential election.