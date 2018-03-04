It doesn't seem like President Donald Trump is a very easy guy to get along with, judging by his erratic tweet storms against people and the fact that people just keep resigning (or getting fired) from the White House. Steve Bannon, Sean Spicer, Michael Flynn, Rob Porter, Omarosa, and just this week, his former communications director Hope Hicks, have all jumped ship. And that's a short list. In any other world, that would be a sign that something is maybe not working. But this is 2018, which means that it's better to pretend it's no big deal. To do that this weekend, Trump reportedly joked that Melania would be the "next to leave the White House" at a press dinner. But that's a really terrible joke, and Twitter seems to agree. Romper's request for comment from the White House about the joke was not immediately returned.

Trump was speaking at the Gridiron Dinner, which is similar to the White House Press Corps dinner but just for a select group of 60-something elite Washington reporters. To lighten the mood, Trump tried to self deprecate. He said, according to CNN, "So many people have been leaving the White House. It's actually been really exciting and invigorating 'cause you want new thoughts." Trump added, "So I like turnover. I like chaos. It is really good. Now, the question everybody keeps asking: Who's going to be the next to leave, Steve Miller or Melania?"

On Twitter, People Couldn't Believe He Went There

To be fair, it was just a joke. He took the stage by saying that it had been another "calm" week at the White House, though it was anything but. Already, according to Esquire, there are four people who have been charged in Robert Mueller's investigation into Russian collusion during the 2016 election, and Trump is obviously frustrated that it's still going on, as evidenced by his random rage tweets about it. In addition to that, according to The New York Times, Hicks admitted this week to investigators that she sometimes tells "white lies" when representing the president, and Jared Kushner, who's supposed to be one of Trump's top foreign policy advisor, had his security clearance downgraded, according to HuffPost.

Things are not good for the president or the administration at this moment and if anything, Melania leaving him would at least be the kind of scandal that doesn't hurt the country. Still, it seems odd to be joking about all of the chaos in the White House these days, if only because it normalizes it. For example, Trump reportedly mocked Sessions, who was also in attendance at the dinner, after tweeting about how he wasn't good at his job this week, according to HuffPost.

He added, according to HuffPost, "My staff was concerned that I couldn't do self-deprecating humor, and I told them not to worry, nobody does self deprecating humor better than me." It's that kind of ego that might be the source of all the chaos in his inner circle, and leads him to think that joking about firing anyone who isn't "loyal" to him is OK.

It's not — the president isn't a king that people should tiptoe around. If anything, a leader is only as good as the people challenging him to do bigger and better things. According to GQ, managing Trump's "ego" and obsession with appearances is a full-time job:

Much of the president’s daily conversation was a repetitive rundown of what various anchors and hosts had said about him. And he was upset not only when he was attacked, but when the people around him were attacked. But he did not credit their loyalty or blame himself or the nature of liberal media for the indignities heaped on his staffers; he blamed them and their inability to get good press.

While Trump and his supporters might have found it amusing that Trump was able to joke about the chaos in the White House, suggesting you're going to kick your wife out is in poor taste. Especially since all of the turnover in the White House really is nothing to laugh about.

