Trump Says It’s Wrong Babies Are Being Born “In The Ninth Month,” & Twitter Is Confused AF

President Donald Trump spoke at the 45th annual March for Life on Friday, but some of the remarks he made about birth and abortion are a little confusing, to say the least. According to video of the event, Trump said it's wrong that babies are being born "in the ninth month," and obviously, people are a little confused by such a statement. Because... aren't the vast majority of babies born "in the ninth month"?

During his March for Life speech, President Trump reportedly said, according to The Daily Beast:

Right now, a number of state laws allow a baby to be born from his or her mother’s womb in the ninth month. It is wrong. It has to change.

But clearly, it's not "wrong" that a baby be born after nine months or so of pregnancy, since that's generally how it works, if it all goes smoothly.

Trump supposedly meant to say that a baby can be "torn from his or her mother's womb in the ninth month," according to at least one Breitbart writer. But of course, that's not really true either — if Trump was talking about abortion, fewer than 2 percent of all abortions in the United States are even performed after the second trimester, according to The Washington Post.

Information from the Guttmacher Institute, a research and policy organization "committed to advancing sexual and reproductive health and rights in the United States and globally," backs that fact up. The Institute reported that 43 states have "gestational limits" when it comes to abortion, prohibiting them entirely except when necessary to protect a woman’s life or health.

Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention concurred with those findings. For instance, in 2012, 91 percent of abortions in the U.S. occurred before the pregnancy reached 13 weeks. Less than 1.3 percent happened after 21 weeks, or late in the second trimester, the CDC and The Washington Post reported. Abortions performed in the third trimester, or anywhere near the ninth month of gestation, are extremely rare and are often the result of concerns like severe birth defects

This story is developing...