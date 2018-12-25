The president is very unpredictable. It's hard to guess what might come out of his mouth like, all of the time. And Trump is just as unpredictable, even when talking about Christmas. So, the way that Trump talked to a 7-year-old about Santa on Christmas Eve shouldn't come as a surprise to anyone. He really has no filter. A representative for the White House did not respond to Romper's request for comment at the time of publication.

Trump and his wife, Melania, took calls on Christmas Eve from eager children who had been calling NORAD, short for the North American Aerospace Defense Command, which tracks the location of Santa all around the world on Christmas Eve, according to CNN. These calls were from kids who might have had questions about Santa's locations, or how Santa could deliver so many presents to so many kids on one night. Whatever the case may be, these kids were calling NORAD for a reason, and that was to talk about Santa and Christmas. But Trump had another idea for conversation in mind.

During this phone call session, reporters captured Trump talking to a 7-year-old boy named Coleman, according to CNN. But the conversation wasn't necessarily appropriate for Christmas Eve.

"Are you still a believer in Santa? Because at seven, it's marginal, right?," Trump asked.

"You just go enjoy yourself," Trump reportedly said as he hung up the call, according to Fox News.

You see the problem, right? Watching the video from this interaction makes it all the more ridiculous.

Not only was that comment uncalled for, but it was probably something that the little boy on the other line was unprepared to answer. Not only was he unprepared to respond to the president asking him if he is "still a believer" in Santa but imagine how his parents felt once he got off the phone. This is one Christmas surprise that they probably weren't expecting.

Especially since, by referring to Santa as "marginal," Trump completely disregarded the importance of Santa and Christmas in a young kid's life. While believing in Santa might be "marginal" for Trump, who has a lot of important things to worry about, it isn't necessarily marginal for a seven year old.

It's unclear how the caller responded to Trump's question, according to the New York Times, but the president did "chuckle and smile" after asking his questions, according to CNN. So, no one knows for certain if Coleman told the president that he still believes in Santa Claus or not, according to the Washington Post. But still, this wouldn't be the most appropriate thing for anyone to say to a little kid on Christmas Day.

Although Trump's comments were a little rude and a little inappropriate, they were kind of expected, to be honest. At least, people on Twitter seem to think so, sharing their reactions to this bizarre interaction on the website.

But Trump's Christmas Eve interaction brings up an excellent point — at what age do kids stop believing in Santa? And when should parents tell their kids — spoiler alert — that Santa isn't real? Kids stop believing in Santa around the age of six or seven, according to The Atlantic, and find out about this in different ways.

Jacqueline Wooley, a researcher at the University of Texas found that 82 percent of kids still believed in Santa at the age of five, but 60 percent of kids still believed in Santa at the age of seven. By the time these kids turned nine, this dropped to 33 percent, according to The Atlantic. A recent study conducted by the University of Exeter found that children stop believing in Santa around the age of eight, according to Tech Explorist.

So, based on statistics, it is still likely that Coleman could believe in Santa and was confused when President Trump hopped on the phone and asked him if he was still "a believer." If people didn't see the problem with this before, then this definitely hones in on what is so problematic about the phone call.

One could only hope that Coleman was more surprised by the Christmas presents underneath the Christmas tree on Tuesday than by Trump's shocking reveal on Monday night.