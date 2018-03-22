The President of the United States took to Twitter early Monday morning to let "Crazy Joe Biden" know that he'd lose in a fight, and suggest that he don't threaten people. Trump said Biden would go down "fast and hard, crying all the way." Twitter users, of course, are not having it.

Yes, you read that correctly: Trump has hit out at former Vice President, 75-year-old Biden, who is supposedly trying to "act like a tough guy," according to Trump's tweet. Biden reportedly said he'd have "beat the hell out" of Trump over the comments he's made about women if they'd gone to school together, The Independent reported.

Biden said at an anti-sexual assault rally at the University of Miami on Tuesday, according to The Independent:

A guy who ended up becoming our national leader said, 'I can grab a woman anywhere and she likes it.' They asked me if I’d like to debate this gentleman, and I said no. I said if we were in high school, I’d take him behind the gym and beat the hell out of him."

And lest you thought Trump would apologize for his vulgarity against women, he, like an actual school-aged bully with raging testosterone, responded by tweeting what basically reads as, "Come at me, bro."

But Twitter never fails to disappoint, and users of the platform are responding in fury and, frankly, disbelief — though how anyone would be surprised by anything Trump spews these days surprises me, too.

Let's not forget that fact that the First Lady just launched a cyber bullying campaign two days ago, too. Melania Trump hosted representatives from several leading online and social media companies for her first public event on the topic since she entered the White House, according to Politico.

"I’m well aware that people are skeptical of me discussing this topic," she said in her opening remarks during the cyberbullying summit at the White House, Politico reported. "I have been criticized for my commitment to tackling this issue and I know that will continue."

She said that the criticism won't stop her from doing what's right — advocating for safer spaces for children and teenagers on the web. I can respect that, and I appreciate the effort. I just wish we had a leader who, you know, would lead by example.

Trump's stern warning to Biden on Thursday isn't the only time he told Biden he'd fight him. At a rally in Florida in 2016, he also told Biden that he'd take him behind a barn, according to The Independent.

Again, like a bully rallying up the other kids on the playground (instead of, you know, rally them for an upcoming presidential election), Trump said, according to The Independent, "I’d love that. I'd love that! Mr. Tough Guy. You know, he's Mr. Tough Guy... Some things in life you could really love doing."

Again, Trumps comments reportedly followed Biden admitting that he wished he was in high school with Trump so he could "take him behind the gym." This is what Biden said he responded with when the press would ask him if he wished he was debating Trump, The Independent reported.

To be fair, Trump's not actually starting the fight. But... Biden's comments this time came right after the leaked 2005 tape in which Trump bragged about being such a "star" he could grab women "by the p***y." And he later clarified that he was saying if he were in high school, not as a grown adult who understands assault.

This story is developing...