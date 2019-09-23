Tweet Reactions To Zied On '90 Day Fiance: The Other Way' Focus On Lies
Rebecca and Zied's relationship on TLC's 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days has been rife with secrecy from the start. All the filtered photographs, which gave both parties a very different idea of the other's appearance, were a hurtle somewhat easily cleared. It was after that that the secrets started really piling up, which is something these tweet reactions to Zied on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way can't stop laughing about.
There were the usual 90 Day complications for Rebecca and Zied, like cultural differences and awkward family dinners. But it was all compounded by the very big lie of omission Rebecca was sitting on. She hadn't told Zied that she was still married (!), even though she decided to dig into his past with a background check. She discovered that he was unemployed and had never had an on-the-books job, which kind of pales in comparison to the whole still married thing.
And it was that hypocrisy that brought viewers so much amusement on Twitter. They didn't tire of pointing out how absurd the whole situation was, usually with a gif that really emphasized it. Rebecca and Zied's rollercoaster of untruths might not be great for their relationship, but it's certainly giving Twitter a laugh.
Perhaps Rebecca is so concerned about Zied being dishonest because she knows just how much she's keeping from him.
One could argue that Zied did find a job: courting reality TV infamy for getting involved with a stranger from another country. From there, it's just one step away from sponsored Instagram posts.
Unsettling and yet surprisingly accurate: that is the art of choosing gifs on the internet.
Rebecca and Zied still have a long road ahead of them, as long as their increasing honesty doesn't have either of them pumping the breaks.
90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days airs Mondays on TLC.