Many the couples on Married At First Sight Season 9 have some very intense problems that could threaten their futures together. But I don't think anyone else on the cast has fought as hard for their marriage as Amber has. In a preview for the Sept. 4 episode viewers see her friend Raven tell her he saw Matt out with another girl. Tweets about Amber on Married At First Sight reveal fans don't think that's such a bad thing anymore. According to the internet, Amber has another soulmate right in front of her face — Raven.

Amber and Matt have had problems since the very beginning of the experiment. There is no denying their physical chemistry, but emotionally, Matt rarely gives Amber the chance to connect with him because he stays out all night — without his wedding ring. Where there's smoke there is fire, and Amber saw the smoke. When Matt tried to make up excuses for being out all night she said in a clip, "But you don't have a ring on. And to me that's a sign that you weren't taking our marriage seriously last night."

She has forgiven him and given him chances to prove himself time and again. But her conversation with Raven could be proof that Matt has probably never taken Amber's feelings to heart or taken his marriage seriously. Twitter is over telling Amber to run. Instead, they've just started re-matching her. Based on the advice her friend Raven has given her all season, he seems to really care about her. I'm not going to lie, I agree with Twitter that they might be the perfect match.

I'm on Team Raven with the rest of the world. But according to Amber, we are cheering in an empty field. "Raven and I have been friends for 14 years, and we care about each other deeply," She told Reality TV World. "At this point, he is like a brother to me. We have never dated and never will."

Ouch! But sometimes it just takes a really, really, long time to see how much the person in front of you cares about you. So, I give Amber permission to change her mind at any point without judgement.

At the very least she's not as clueless as frustrated viewers may have thought. She told Reality TV World that she wasn't blind to Matt's behavior. "I suspected Matt was cheating pretty early on," she said. "The fact that he left his ring home showed his nonchalance towards the marriage." Perhaps Amber just felt stuck in the experiment and didn't consider that ending the marriage early was an option. Or she has real feelings that she can't ignore no matter how hard she tries. It's relatable to so many women, and so much easier to spot from your couch than from inside of a marriage your heart is invested in.

I can dream with the rest of the internet that someone will push Amber toward Raven and she'll listen. But no matter where she finds it, all I want for Amber is happiness.

Married At First Sight airs Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. ET on Lifetime.