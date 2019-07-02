In the week leading up to hometown dates, Hannah whisked her remaining seven guys off to Amsterdam, where Jed was lucky enough to get the first one-on-one of the trip. But tweets about Jed on The Bachelorette prove that fans are super worried for Hannah, since there are some majorly sketchy rumors circling the singer from Nashville.

During the romantic dinner portion of Jed and Hannah's one-on-one, she admitted that she had been holding back in her relationships with the guys because she was juggling so many big feelings and trying to keep them all in check so that no one got hurt. Jed assured her that he was there to take on some of Hannah's stress, and, eventually, she revealed that she was falling in love with him. (Jed had said he was falling in love with her the week before, in a stolen moment where he serenaded her outside of her hotel balcony on guitar.) He's the first one to get an admission of love from Hannah, but, she said, she didn't know how her feelings were going to shake out by the end of the season. She didn't want to make Jed any promises.

So why is Twitter so upset about this budding love story? Well, for one thing, news broke last week that Jed allegedly had a girlfriend back home at the time he was on The Bachelorette. Haley Stevens, a fellow country singer, told Us Weekly in an exclusive interview that she and Jed had been dating for four months when he left to go be on The Bachelorette. As Jed freely admitted to Hannah on a one-on-one date earlier in the season, he did initially agree to join the show as a platform for his music and nothing else. But in the process, Jed discovered real feelings for Hannah and his intentions changed. She seemed to accept his change of heart and appreciate his honesty. Unfortunately, Jed never communicated any of this to his girlfriend back home.

Stevens told Us Weekly that she knew Jed was going to be on The Bachelorette and, as a musician herself, she gave him her blessing, knowing what a big launching pad it could be for his career. She never imagined that Jed and Hannah would actually fall for each other or that real feelings would become involved. “I was like, 'OK, I love him. I can do anything for six weeks,'" she said. "'We can do anything for six weeks, two months.'"

But then, Stevens says, Jed returned from filming and didn't reach out to her for two weeks. At that point, he called her, but she didn't bother answering. Stevens said she already felt ghosted and didn't see the value in talking. They had another awkward run-in at CMA Fest, which both of them were playing, but they didn't really address the elephant in the room.

For Hannah's part, she gave Jed a rose on their one-on-one date in Amsterdam, which guarantees him a hometown date next week. There's no indication yet that she knows anything about a secret girlfriend, but hopefully, Jed gets held to account by the time the "Men Tell All" special rolls around.