Olympic athletes are talented in more ways than one. Take Olympic commentator and former Olympic figure skater, Johnny Weir, for example. Weir is talented in two ways: his knowledge for all things skating and his ability to pick out a killer outfit. The latter of which took center stage during the closing ceremony at the 2018 Winter Olympics. Really, these tweets about Jonny Weir's outfit at the closing ceremony show that he was not leaving the Olympics without a bang and showing everyone just how stylish he can be.

If you had the opportunity to reach millions of people all across the world, wouldn't you want to look your best? Weir obviously seems to think so from the way he has been dressing throughout the past two weeks during the Winter Olympics. Weir's style has been closely watched throughout this year's Olympics, if only for how great it has been.

Weir isn't afraid to make a statement with his outfits, which has been clear. But on Sunday, during the closing ceremony, his style came to a head and showed just how big of a star he really is — literally. Weir wore the most fabulous white suit you will ever see with a bedazzled shooting star stuck in his updo. Needless to say, people on Twitter were seriously impressed by Weir's penultimate look for this year's Olympics.

