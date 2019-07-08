Sunday night's 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After was so explosive that Larissa's name briefly trended on Twitter after a brutal fight with Colt's mom Debbie. Tweets about Larissa from 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After easily demonstrate that she's one of the most controversial figures on the show. But she also has a lot of fan support.

The 32-year-old from Minas Gerais, Brazil had just seen her second domestic violence case get dismissed, which should have been cause for celebration — except that she didn't tell her husband Colt about it, or his mother Debbie, with whom they live. But Twitter actually seemed to be on Larissa's side about this. Living with your in-laws obviously breeds boundary issues, and plenty of fans on Twitter seemed to think that Larissa was well within her rights not to share the details of her case with the man who called the police on her (twice), resulting in her arrest — even if he is her husband.

Things between Larissa and Debbie had been icy ever since, but because Larissa relies on her mother-in-law for transportation, they had to share a very tense car ride to the store at Colt's request. To their credit, each of them did at least try to talk out their problems. But the conversation ultimately only made things worse. Larissa repeatedly accused Debbie of being "passive aggressive" (even when she was just being regular aggressive), prompting some fans to speculate that she'd just learned what the English phrase meant and was using it rather liberally.

Debbie eventually pulled the car into a parking lot and refused to drive her daughter-in-law anywhere else. Larissa wound up catching a ride with producers back home, and rightfully pointed out that, had it not been for the crew, she would have been completely stranded because she doesn't have a debit card. Later that night, when Colt came home from work, he and Larissa tried to hash out exactly what happened. But communication quickly broke down when Colt instinctively took his mom's side and failed to validate Larissa's feelings at all.

"It's a really sick situation that I'm in," she said. "He can just say, 'Okay, now I understand. My mother is wrong.' He keeps closing his eyes to [how] his mother behaves and he pretends that it's nothing."

Colt beelined for a bottle of Jack Daniels and polished off its not insignificant contents straight from the bottle.

"She's making me crazy," he said in a confessional interview. "So much has happened between Larissa and I in the last few months. After everything I've done for Larissa, she gives me zero respect and zero love."

The argument quickly devolved into a mostly censored screaming match, but one thing that did emerge from it was Larissa accusing Colt of treating his mother more like a partner than a parent. It was a low (and icky) blow, but Twitter actually agreed with Larissa and 90 Day Fiancé fans gave her props for having the guts to say it.

Larissa and Colt have divorced since the episode aired and she appears to have moved on with a new boyfriend, according to Newsweek. But viewers can watch as the split plays out when 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After airs Sunday nights on TLC.