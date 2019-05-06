The long-awaited day has finally arrived as Buckingham Palace confirmed that the newest royal baby has arrived! The palace announced a baby boy and as could be expected, the internet is having a field day with the news. These tweets about Meghan Markle giving birth to the world's newest royal baby showcase just how thrilled the world is.

The palace announced the pregnancy back on Oct. 15, 2018 with a statement. “Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very pleased to announce that the Duchess of Sussex is expecting a baby in the Spring of 2019,” the announcement read. That was all the information given, so royal fans have been hunting for clues about details like the due date and sex. A due date in late April or early May has been suspected since Markle spoke to some well-wishers in a crowd in January and confirmed that she was six months pregnant at the time.

Since then, the world has been waiting on pins and needles as the days ticked off the calendar, wondering when Baby Sussex would make their grand appearance. And on Monday, May 6, Prince Harry spoke to reporters outside their home in Frogmore Cottage in Windsor to share the great news of the arrival of a baby boy.

So, firstly, the announcement from Prince Harry. TBH, he never seemed more relatable. His joy at the news was as sweet and genuine as could be expected from a first-time dad.

One user who has been clocking in a lot of time with Netflix lately tweeted, "Will all episodes of “New Royal Baby” be dropped at once or do I have to watch week to week? Deciding if I should subscribe." (It is a valid question though...)

Indeed, a lot people are feeling this same way right now. There's so much goodness in a day like today. "I'm literally crying happy tears and it's not even my baby lol!!" one person wrote on Twitter.

Some people took the news personally. Don't worry, maybe the next one will fall on your special day. One person wrote, "Yet another #RoyalBaby born within a few days of my birthday but not on my actual birthday..... It's ok, I know it's not personal......"

And one user expressed how we're all feeling with a spot-on GIF of crowd appreciation...

A lot can happen over lunch. Safe to say we were all shocked at the short time between the announcement of her labor and the birth.

That Game of Thrones moment was tough on the emotions. Good thing there's fun news today... and tonight as the Met Gala takes place.

And, of course, Prince Harry's comment that "...how any woman does what they do is beyond comprehension," has garnered the appreciation of women everywhere (and a lot of men too!)

A lot of people are probably going to be doing the same thing all day today, TBH.

There's no more perfect way to start a Monday than with this kind of exciting news. Big congratulations to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex as they start this new journey of parenting.

Welcome baby boy!