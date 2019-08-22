Tweets About Shep From 'Southern Charm' Prove Fans Have Had Enough
Shep Rose's behavior during Season 6 of Southern Charm has been especially grating. He puts people down at any opportunity, and has been fixated on ruining Austen Kroll's relationship with Madison LeCroy for reasons that are murky at best. And these tweets about Shep from Southern Charm prove that viewers have had enough. After five years of watching him be rude and entitled under the guise of comedy, fans are over it.
Shep's distaste for Madison has been a recurring problem in Season 6. He's been pushing Austen to break up with her regardless of what Austen wants and when all his trash-talking didn't work, he took things to the next level. In the finale, he brought the two women from Austen's viral threesome video to a party at Patricia Altschul's house with the intention of causing drama between Austen and Madison. It backfired, though, and only served to fracture his friendship with Austen.
The Season 6 reunion didn't help things, either. The response from viewers on Twitter makes it clear that their patience with Shep has thinned considerably. He may have encouraged people to smile and not hurt anyone during the reunion, but that hasn't been his modus operandi on the show. And viewers on Twitter are calling him out on it.
A Glimpse Into The Future
Change Of Opinion
Strong Words
Fans really aren't holding back on social media this season. It doesn't look like anyone is Team Shep in this situation. Madison may have gone too far during their argument in Colorado when she pulled Danni Baird into things, but fans can still agree that Shep has been in the wrong more often.
Soft-Shell Shrimp Are Actually Paragons Of Maturity
Yikes
Very Uncool Of You, Blane
You'll never be able to look at Pretty in Pink the same way again. Now it will just feel like a Southern Charm prequel.
Craig, Step Up
Not A Fan
When Southern Charm embarks on its seventh season, Shep might have to change his outlook if he wants to win viewers back. But he's more likely to just continue on his merry way.