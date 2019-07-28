With two new babies and two fresh divorces, this season of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? was wilder than expected. During the reunion episode, the cast came together to rehash all their grievances, and managed to create some new ones along the way. After seeing the couples fight it out, fans shared their opinions on what went down with these tweets about the 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Tell All special.

This season focused on six couples — Ashley and Jay, Colt and Larissa, Chantel and Pedro, Paola and Russ, Andrei and Elizabeth, and Nicole and Azan — most of whom got married on previous seasons of 90 Day Fiancé, where they married within 90 days of getting their K-1 immigration visas. Paola and Russ welcomed their baby boy, Axel, this season, and seem pretty happy as a couple. And while Elizabeth and Andrei are still at odds about getting help from Elizabeth’s dad, they seemed genuinely happy together when they brought their new baby girl, Eleanor, home.

On the other hand, Colt and Larissa’s marriage ended with the awkward tension it started with, after Larissa was arrested three times for assault. Ashley and Jay called it quits as well, because Jay apparently doesn’t know what it means to be faithful. Nicole and Azan are still the biggest question mark of the show, as they still aren’t married and haven’t been seen together the entire season.

The Tell All special brought some of these couples’ relationship drama to a head, and here’s what fans had to say about it.

Ashley and Jay Jay has been cheating on Ashley nonstop, and after giving him the benefit of the doubt for far too long, she finally decided it was time to end things.

Colt and Larissa Colt aka “Coltee” was at the forefront of the drama in the Tell All special, and most of it wasn’t even with Larissa. The two ended their relationship and filed for divorce, and Larissa revealed that she’s moved on with a new man named Eric. Colt, on the other hand, lashes out at the cast and gets into a fight with Chantel and Pedro just before getting on stage. Fans noticed that Colt was a little extra throughout the entire special.

Chantel and Pedro With their spin-off series The Family Chantel ahead of them, Chantel and Pedro kept the drama fresh on the Tell All. They have the same family issues they’ve always had, but they just keep finding new ways to fight about them. Fans think that both Chantel and Pedro’s families need to stay out of their relationship.

Paola and Russ Paola and Russ seem to be the happiest of the six couples, and with a new baby in their lives, they're doing their best to be good parents. Pao did interject a few times to defend Ashley and Chantel, while telling Pedro and Jay off for cheating. It just proves this mama can give fierce shade when needed.

Andrei and Elizabeth For the most part, after welcoming their new daughter, Elizabeth and Andrei look like they're trying to make things work. Elizabeth still wants to get help from her dad, and Andrei still isn’t cool with it, but I have a feeling it will be an issue they’ll continue to have. Some fans think Andrei is in the wrong, and others think it’s Elizabeth.