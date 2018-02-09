There's no question that having the opportunity to perform at the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics is a major honor for everyone involved, but while the athletes naturally get a lot of attention for their hard work, they're not the only ones putting in some majorly impressive effort. Tweets about the opening ceremony dancers show that people are seriously impressed with their stamina — somehow they've managed to keep moving throughout the entire Parade of Nations to help put on a great show.

While the opening ceremony dancers' job was clearly to provide some ongoing background entertainment while the athletes walked out to represent their respective countries, viewers definitely didn't miss the fact that they took that responsibility seriously, dancing the entire time without stopping. Naturally, that led to a lot of commentary on social media about the dancers' own athletic ability (like, seriously, someone give these people a medal), while others were particularly impressed with their commitment, even if their moves were somewhat less than cutting edge. I mean, were they not tired? Were their legs not burning? Was it all just an elaborate (yet totally brilliant) plan to make sure they didn't get hypothermia from the super cold weather in the roofless Pyeongchang Olympic Stadium? The answers to those all-important questions may forever remain a mystery but either way, they definitely deserve all the Twitter love that's been sent their way.

Of course, the dancers are but one part of South Korea's overall plan to make the opening ceremony a total stand-out event — after all, it's the host country's opportunity to celebrate its culture, and to show off what has no doubt been years of planning and careful coordination. And it certainly delivered: the ceremony kicked off with a segment featuring five children "[beginning] their time travel on a quest of peace," according to The Guardian, reflecting the theme of the opening ceremony itself.

More to come...