Tweets About Women In Black At The Golden Globes Show A Mixed Response

Think pieces about the Golden Globes started a month before the actual broadcast when news first broke that the women of Hollywood would be standing in solidarity amidst the sexual misconduct reckoning by wearing black this awards season. It garnered criticism almost immediately as yet another empty, silent gesture when, some argued, this was a moment for explicit, vocal dissent. Tweets about women in black at the Golden Globes ran the gambit from supportive, to cautiously optimistic, to frustrated callouts. And honestly, all those reactions are pretty valid.

A common complaint is that the simple task of wearing black, which so many women do at award shows anyway, is just a feel-good moment of virtue signaling for powerful white celebrities who are celebrated for doing the bare minimum instead of meaningfully fighting against the systems responsible for keeping them in power. Golden Globe nominee Issa Rae, who will be wearing black, but also has a history of action and uplifting black women's voices to back her up, sees the gesture as a symbolic toppling of Hollywood's so-called "golden age." This time period is frequently romanticized and showered with fond nostalgia, when it was actually an incredibly oppressive and destructive atmosphere for anyone who wasn't a white man. Rae told Elle:

“In a good way, it just feels like the death of old Hollywood. Being an African American woman, I can't help but think about our funerals, which are kind of lit. Obviously, there are points of grieving, but afterwards it's like a celebration of life, and you kind of turn up, and I feel like that's what this will be. It's like a celebration.”

Twitter had mixed opinions on the women (and men) wearing black at the Globes.

