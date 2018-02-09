Twitter Reactions To U.S.’ Opening Ceremony Outfits Prove That Not Everybody Understands *Fashion*

Ralph Lauren, arguably the most American of American designers, has once again designed the Team USA uniforms that they wore while marching during the 2018 Olympics opening ceremony. And the internet, naturally, had lots of thoughts. Twitter reactions to U.S.' opening ceremony outfits prove that not everyone truly understands *fashion.* Being a not-fashionable person myself, I generally look to the internet at large to verify if my fashion opinions are correct or not.

The venerated design house created ensembles that did, well, a lot. They included winter jackets with high-tech heating devices that were supposed to keep the athletes warm for 11 hours (handy in the record-breaking cold). The outfits were paired with jeans, old-school hunting boots, blue fair-isle sweaters, hunting boots, and of course, the tan leather gloves with the fringe that nobody has been able to stop talking about. Now me, I gotta be honest, I kinda liked the get-ups, and especially the gloves. I feel like Native American tradition gets left behind in a lot of self-consciously American-y things, focusing as we tend to do on all things red, white, and blue. But the gloves directly reference Native American aesthetic and culture and I dig it. There, I said it. But clearly, not everyone agreed with me here. So maybe I'm wrong?

Then again, there were those who were on my side of the great American outfit debate of 2018. Why not have suede fringe gloves at the Olympics?

More to come...