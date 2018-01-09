Two Women Have Accused James Franco Of Sexual Misconduct, & Here's What We Know

Just days after actor James Franco received a Golden Globe — while sporting a #TimesUp pin, no less — multiple women have come forward and accused him of sexual misconduct. In fact, the New York Daily News reported that actress Violet Paley took to Twitter the very next day with alarming allegations. Paley claimed The Disaster Artist star sexually assaulted her and attempted to get her 17-year-old friend to come to his hotel room. So far, James Franco has been accused of sexual misconduct by two women, and the details of the allegations are seriously disturbing. Franco's representatives did not immediately respond to Romper's request for comment.

"Cute #TimesUp pin James Franco. Remember the time you pushed my head down in a car towards your exposed penis & that other time you told my friend to come to your hotel when she was 17?" Paley tweeted. "After you had already been caught doing that to a different 17 year old?"

Those are serious accusations to make, but Paley is not the only one who brought up Franco's presence at the Golden Globes in relation to the #TimesUp movement and the pins so many actors at the event sported.

The "different 17 year old" in question in Paley's tweet may be Lucy Clode, who Franco allegedly hit on via Instagram messages in 2014, according to People.

Clode reportedly met Franco at the stage door with several other fans after he appeared in Of Mice and Men on Broadway, and took photos and video of Franco during the encounter. He reportedly told her to tag him in them, and when she did, Franco began following her on the social media site.

After swapping phone numbers, and even though she told him she wasn't yet 18, Franco allegedly texted Clode and sought a private meet-up, "You’re single? What’s the hotel? Should I rent a room?” Franco allegedly asked her in the texts.

After news of the incident got out, Franco appeared on Live with Kelly and Michael in Apr. 2014 and addressed the situation. At the time, he said, according to People:

I’m embarrassed and I guess I’m just a model of how social media is tricky. It’s a way people meet each other today, but what I’ve learned … you don’t know who’s on the other end. You meet somebody in person and you get a feel for them, but you don’t know who you’re talking to. So, I used bad judgment and I learned my lesson.

But Paley's accusations beg the question — did Franco really "learn his lesson?"

And besides that incident, and Paley's allegations, another actress didn't seem completely thrilled that Franco was at the Golden Globes wearing a #TimesUp pin, either. In a tweet she later deleted, The Breakfast Club actress Ally Sheedy reportedly wrote, "“Ok wait. Bye. Christian Slater and James Franco at a table on @goldenglobes #MeToo,” according to The Independent.

Sheedy was directed by Franco in 2014 play The Long Shift, so we know she has some personal experience with the actor. She reportedly also added in another tweet, according to The Independent:

James Franco just won. Please never ever ask me why I left the film/TV business.

Which implies that Franco was personally a factor in Sheedy's decision to leave the entertainment industry, Us Weekly reported. The fact that Sheedy linked him to the #MeToo hashtag definitely opens up some questions about her interactions with the Golden Globe winner.

More to come ...