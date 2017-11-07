Tyga Says His Snapchat Response About Kylie Jenner's Pregnancy Rumors Was All "Fake News"

When news of 20-year-old Kylie Jenner's reported pregnancy first broke, her ex-boyfriend Tyga allegedly had some savage commentary to add. Specifically, he insisted in a now-deleted Snapchat that the potential unborn child was his. But now Tyga's Snapchat response about Kylie Jenner's pregnancy rumors was, according to him, actually "fake news," with him speaking out that it never happened. Romper has reached out to Tyga's representation for comment and did not receive an immediate response.

It all started back in September of this year, just mere hours after the baby rumors began to swirl around Jenner. It was reported at the time that 27-year-old Tyga captioned a Snapchat photo: "Hell nah thats my kid," but then promptly deleted the post. The message, complete with a few devilish emoji, was emblazoned across a TMZ report of Jenner's pregnancy. The alleged father to Jenner's future child, should these rumors be true, is believed to be her current boyfriend, 25-year-old Travis Scott. So, naturally, fans latched onto Tyga's potentially contentious information, wondering if there was drama afoot and secrets to behold.

But now Tyga's changed his tune and is saying that he never once claimed that the baby was his. "I didn’t comment on anything, I didn’t comment on anything, it was a fake story,” he stressed to the Metro.co.uk blog, saying that the Snapchat, specifically, was "all a fake story.”

TYGA POSTED THIS ON SNAP AND DELETED IT WHERE IS MAURY POVICH WHEN YOU NEED HIM???!!! pic.twitter.com/2zVSr3MypL — UnCrowned King (@SplashyStacks) September 22, 2017

But that's not the only viral, "fake news" drama that's managed to surround Jenner and her maybe-baby this week. When photos surfaced of Jenner's supposed baby bump on the Daily Mail, she took to Twitter to insist that the images were photoshopped. "First of all," she refuted, "if you're going to photoshop my photos blogs/paps!! Check for the crooked lines in the background. 2nd photo is clearly altered." In the pictures captured by paparazzi, Jenner dons a black Yeezy sweatshirt and sweatpants. "We are awaiting confirmation on her much talked about pregnancy and in this latest outing we are starting to see a bit of a growing baby bump," the Daily Mail wrote, maintaining that the imaged weren't retouched. Photoshopped or totally unedited, fans are still losing their minds while they wait for Kylie to confirm or deny her pregnancy. The Kardashian-Jenner clan has yet to comment on the topic, leading many to speculate that they're saving any sort of reveal for television. Seeing that Kim Kardashian's surrogate, Khloé Kardashian, and maybe even Kourtney Kardashian are pregnant, it could be the biggest announcement yet from reality TV's first family.

First of all if you’re going to photoshop my photos blogs/paps!! Check for the crooked lines in the background.2nd photo is clearly altered pic.twitter.com/c9fi0EyhWB — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) November 5, 2017

Needless to say, fans need answers and if Tyga has them, then everyone's all ears. Jenner's now-defunct relationship with Tyga was especially contentious due to his romantic history. Before Jenner, Tyga dated Blac Chyna and the two have a son together, King Cairo Stevenson. After their split, Blac Chyna got together with Jenner's brother, Rob Kardashian, and they had a child of their own — Dream Kardashian. But, Rob and Blac Chyna are no longer together either. So, the paternity of Jenner's potential baby is very relevant, not just to her but to her family and former family members.

To be honest, this whole Tyga situation just feels like a distraction from the tangled, messy web that is the Kardashian-Jenner babies to be. Mason and Penelope Disick, North and Saint West, and Dream might have some new cousins and siblings on the way, and the clock's definitely ticking! Kylie Jenner's reportedly due in February, so if she isn't pregnant, all of the paparazzi photoshopping in the world won't be of any use.

