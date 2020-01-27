When it comes to award acceptance speeches, many celebs thank their parents, but few bring their parents on stage with them. Doing just that, Tyler, the Creator's mom went on stage with him at the Grammys where he thanked her for helping him to become the person he is today. Suffice it to say, mom was a bit emotional during it all (so was I, TBH).

Tyler, the Creator was nominated for and won the category of Best Rap Album for his album Igor, marking his third time being nominated but only his first win. For such a momentous occasion, the artist brought his entire support system along for the ride, not least of which was his mom. "That's my mom, if y'all wondering," Tyler explained to the crowd before wrapping his arm around her. "Mom, I gotta say my speech, dog."

More to come...