You can never really know what to expect when you request an Uber ride. It's impossible to know if your driver will be a talker, the silent type, or the kind who plays music incredibly loud. But users now have a choice on how their ride will be because Uber recently unveiled a "quiet mode" feature, so you no longer have to make awkward small talk if you're not feeling it or need to get some work done.

There are some days when you just want to get to your destination without talking to anyone or you just need to soak in some peace and quiet. And, thankfully, Uber is trying to fix this conundrum and any possible awkwardness in the easiest way possible — by letting drivers know ahead of time that you need some quiet time.

On Tuesday, Uber announced a new feature that will come as a saving grace to many people. Users now have the option to tell drivers that they prefer silence and need the car as quiet as possible. All they have to do is select "quiet preferred" in their ride preferences, according to People.

But there is a catch — this option is only available for Uber Black or Uber Black SUV premium ride. But for some riders, this option could be worth it...

Having the option of silence may be worth the extra cost from time to time; Uber Black rides can typically cost twice as much as Uber X, according to Ridester, but Uber Black is Uber's black car service so, users are paying for luxury cars and the "luxury service" that comes with it. On a rough day, these luxurious "treat yourself" perks can be so worth it.

But this silence isn't the only new perk when it comes to riding in Uber Black. Uber also unveiled on Tuesday that Uber Black passengers can now tell their drivers their preference for temperature control (making the car warmer or cooler), can ask for help with their luggage, and can expect a level of professionalism from their drivers. How is that for treating yourself?

"Uber Black and Uber Black SUV riders told us they wanted high-quality service and premium comfort. That's why we've improved features and requirements to meet or exceed their expectations for every ride," Uber said in a statement on its website.

But, users shouldn't be surprised if their driver speaks to them, even if they switch their preference to "quiet preferred", according to TechCrunch. "It's not mandatory," Aydin Ghajar, Uber's product manager, told TechCrunch. "The driver is an independent contractor. We're just communicating the rider's preference. The driver can have that information and do with it what they want."

"Quiet mode" is only available for Uber Black riders to encourage users to take more premium rides, according to TechCrunch. But hopefully, if it is popular enough, users can see this feature trickle down to Uber X or Uber Pool. But until then, simply asking the driver for some complete silence might be everyone's best bet.