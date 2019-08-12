If you get an invite to an ugly sweater party this year, you might need to double check the holiday. Ugly Halloween sweaters are a thing now, and they're actually kind of a brilliant alternative to getting decked out in a full costume.

HalloweenCostumes.com has got a bunch of different, exclusive designs, from pumpkins to skulls to vampires and monsters. The funky sweaters are available in men's, women's, and children's sizes, so the whole family can get in on the fun. Adult sweaters will set you back $40 to $45, but kid sweaters are on sale as of this writing, so you might be able to score one for as little as $16.

I can envision so many fun uses for these sweaters. They'd be a great way to make sure you don't end up freezing your butt off while you're taking your kids around the neighborhood for trick-or-treating. They'd also help you capture the perfect pumpkin picking photo op if you throw one on before you had to your nearest patch. Best of all, of course, is that they're festive enough to count as a costume on their own (at least in my book). Some of them are also super easy to accessorize for an even spookier look. The sweater below, for example, can be paired with a hat or broom to turn you into a witch (whose style is a little bit on the preppy side).

I say this with love: this next sweater looks like Halloween threw up all over it. The pattern has just about everything that's ever been associated with October 31st on it: vampires, witches, Frankenstein, black cats, and bats. Naturally, it's amazing — if a bit loud.

Kids might love these sweaters more than anyone, especially if their school doesn't allow Halloween costumes (although this sweater would definitely be toeing the line).

Who knows if the ugly Halloween sweater trend will get as big as ugly Christmas sweaters did, but I'm definitely on board if they do. If you're a true Halloween super fan, you don't need an excuse to wear one of these bad boys. You could throw it on with no other plans than to simply browse the Halloween candy aisle at your local grocery store (just because it's still summer doesn't mean it's not there yet) and you'd still look cool — especially if you choose the one below, which is actually kind of cool enough to wear all fall and winter long, in my opinion.

If you're snagging a sweater on HalloweenCostumes.com, you can also peruse their massive collection of costumes. The site is predicting that it'll be a big year for Disney-related get ups (probably based on the fact that remakes of both Aladdin and The Lion King hit theaters this year), as well as Marvel costumes (which never really seem to go out of style).

Halloween will be here before you know it, so if you want one of these sweaters for yourself or your kiddo, grab one now while they're still in stock.