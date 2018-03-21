Ulta 21 Days Of Beauty 2018 Sale Is Here & You Don't Want To Miss It
Whether you are addicted to makeup like me, or you’ve been waiting to stock up on your favorite beauty items, there’s no better sale than Ulta’s 21 Days of Beauty. From haircare to skincare, and tons of incredible makeup in between, it’s one of the only sales that offers deep discounts on both affordable and high-end brands. Every day for the next three weeks, you’ll be able to score some pretty great stuff at half the price, so grab your wallet, and check out some of the amazing steals from Ulta 21 Days of Beauty 2018 sale.
From March 18 to April 7, you will find select “Daily Beauty Steals” with a savings of over 50 percent available each day. Because the deals are only available for specified days, keep an eye out for what you want and when it will be available.
Along with their special selection of daily deals, Ulta is offering 50 percent off of all eye makeup, smoothies, and hand soaps for the first week (March 18 to March 24); all lip and bath for the second week (March 25 to March 31); and all face, brushes, and body smarts for the last week of the sale (April 1 to April 7).
Can’t wait any longer? Here is a breakdown of the daily beauty steals you can find at Ulta until April 7.
March 21
On Wednesday, March 21, you can pick up a Smashbox Primer Water, ProActive Blemish Relief or Exfoliator, and a Persona Eyeshadow Palette (online only) — all at half off the original price.
Smashbox Photo Finish Primer Water ($16, Ulta), regularly $32
Proactiv Emergency Blemish Relief ($10, Ulta), regularly $20
Proactiv Skin Smoothing Exfoliator ($20, Ulta), regularly $40
Persona Identity Eyeshadow Palette ($16, Ulta), regularly $32 (online only)
March 22
On Thursday, March 22, grab a Buxom Lip Cream or an Eyeko Eyeliner (online only) for 50 percent off the original price, or grab a Clarisonic Mia 2 Skin Cleansing System at a $50 discount.
Buxom Full-On Lip Cream ($10, Ulta), regularly $20
Clarisonic Mia 2 Skin Cleansing System ($119, Ulta), regularly $169
Eyeko Eyeliners ($11, Ulta), regularly $22 (online only)
March 23
You’ll be thankful it’s Friday, because on March 23, Ulta is offering great deals on Urban Decay Eyeshadows in a variety of colors, a pore refining and skin clarifying Exuviance Performance Peel, the Dr. Brandt Pore Refining Primer (online only), and 50 percent off Velour Lashes (online only).
Urban Decay Eyeshadow ($10, Ulta), regularly $19
Exuviance Performance AP Peel ($39, Ulta), regularly $77
Velour Lashes ($7-$14, Ulta), regularly $14 to $28 (online only)
Dr. Brandt Pores No More Pore Refiner Primer ($23, Ulta), regularly $45 (online only)
March 24
The weekend means great deals, so on Saturday, March 24, head to Ulta to get a free brow wax with a $50 purchase of Benefit Cosmetics. You can also pick up a long lasting Stila Eyeliner, Philosophy Purity Wipes and Micellar Water, and an awesome Laura Gellar LashBoss Mascara (online only).
Stila Stay All Day Eyeliner ($11, Ulta), regularly $22
Benefit Cosmetics Free Brow Wax with $50 product purchase
Philosophy Purity Wipes ($8, Ulta), regularly $15
Philosophy Micellar Water ($6, Ulta), regularly $12
Laura Gellar LashBOSS Major Length, Volume, Curl Mascara ($12, Ulta), regularly $24 (online only)
March 25
Make Sunday your fun day and on March 25, head to Ulta to check out the amazing deals they have on this IT Cosmetics’ Compact and Foundation Brush, this Mally Beauty Face Defender, and this Benefit Face Primer.
IT Cosmetics Confidence in a Compact ($19, Ulta), regularly $38
IT Brushes Serum Foundation Brush #131 ($12, Ulta), regularly $24
Mally Beauty Face Defender ($20, Ulta), regularly $40
Benefit Cosmetics the POREfessional Face Primer ($16, Ulta), regularly $31 (online only)
March 26
To get in on the action of the Monday madness, head over to Ulta on March 26 to save 50 percent off of Becca Priming Filter for glowing skin, the Lancome Drama Full Volume Mascara for voluminous lashes, First Aid Beauty Fab Skin kit (online only), or the DermaDoctor Kadaku Peel Pad to nourish your skin (online only).
Becca Backlight Priming Filter or First Light Priming Filter ($19, Ulta), regularly $38
Lancôme Hypnose Drama Instant Full Volume Mascara ($14, Ulta), regularly $27
First Aid Beauty Love Your FAB Skin ($22, Ulta), regularly $44 (online only)
Dermadoctor Kakadu C Peel Pad ($39, Ulta), regularly $78 (online only)
March 27
On Tuesday, March 27, you can save 50 percent off of this Lorac Pro Contour Palette and Brush set, Stila Convertible lip and cheek colors, St Tropez Gradual Tanning Lotion, and this hair, body, and skin nourishing Kopari Coconut Melt.
LORAC PRO Contour Palette with Brush ($20, Ulta), regularly $45
Stila Convertible Color ($12, Ulta), regularly $25
St Tropez In-Shower Gradual Tanning Lotion ($12, Ulta), regularly $25 (online only)
Kopari Coconut Melt 5.1oz ($14, Ulta), regularly $28 (online only)
March 28
Head over to Ulta on Wednesday, March 29 to find great deals with 50 percent off of this Tarte Double Take Eyeliner, Estee Lauder Serum or Moisturizer, bareMinerals BB cream Eyeshadow, and select Skin Laundry face cleansers.
Tarte Tarteist Double Take Eyeliner ($12, Ulta), regularly $24
Estée Lauder ANR & Daywear Moisturizer ($8, Ulta), regularly $16
bareMinerals 5-in-1 BB Cream Eyeshadow ($9, Ulta), regularly $19 (online only)
Skin Laundry Select Cleansers ($10, Ulta), regularly $20 (online only)
March 29
On Thursday, March 29, Ulta is offering a great deal on the Benefit Rollerlash Mascara, Murad Cleansers, and a neat Smashbox Travel Palette (online only), all for 50 percent off of the original prices.
Benefit Rollerlash Super Curling & Lifiting Mascara ($12, Ulta), regularly $24
Murad Acne Clarifying Cleanser ($15, Ulta), regularly $30
Murad Anti Aging Acne Time Release Cleanser ($19, Ulta), regularly $38
Smashbox Full Exposure Travel Palette ($12, Ulta), regularly $25 (online only)
March 30
You’ll find another reason to love Fridays, because on March 30, Ulta is offering 50 percent off Too Faced Melted Matte Lipsticks in a variety of colors, Peter Thomas Roth Prep Peel Pads, and these beautiful Lime Crime Palettes (online only).
Too Faced Melted Matte Liquid Lipstick ($10, Ulta), regularly $21
Peter Thomas Roth Un-Wrinkle Daily Prep Peel Pad ($22, Ulta), regularly $45
Lime Crime Hi-Lite Palettes ($19, Ulta), regularly $38 (online only)
March 31
If you’re a fan of skin care products, head over to Ulta on Saturday, March 31, to save 25 percent off of their entire line of Mario Badescu skin care. You can also pick up a Anastasia Brow Wiz pencil and Ofra Banana Powder (online only) for half the original price.
Anastasia Brow Wiz Pencil ($11, Ulta), regularly $21
25 percent off entire line of Mario Badescu Skin Care
Ofra Banana Powder ($6 - $10, Ulta), regularly $12 to $19
April 1
Indulge in some Easter savings and head to Ulta on Sunday, April 1, to find 50 percent off of bareMinerals Foundation Primers, Serovital-HGH dietary supplements, the Perricone MD Cold Plasma Collection (online only), and the Dose of Colors Marvelous Mauves Eyeshadow Palette (online only).
bareMinerals Primers ($13, Ulta), regularly $25
Serovital-HGH Dietary Supplement ($49, Ulta), regularly $99
Dose of Colors Marvelous Mauves Eyeshadow Palette ($16, Ulta), regularly $32 (online only)
Perricone MD Cold Plasma Collection (Excludes travel size and sets) ($55 - $75, Ulta), regularly $110 to $149 (online only)
April 2
Take advantage on the rare deals on brands like Shiseido and MAC on Monday, April 2. You can get Butter London Lip Glazes and Eye Glosses in gorgeous shimmery shades, a Shiseido SPF skin protector to save your skin from the summer sun, this awesome MAC Lip Prep Nude Kit (online only), and this beautiful IT Cosmetics Glow Bronzer and Wonder Brush (online only) for 50 percent off the original prices.
Butter London Glazen Lip Glaze and Glazen Eye Gloss ($9 - $12, Ulta), regularly $19-$24
Shiseido Urban Environment Oil-Free UV Protector ($17, Ulta), regularly $34
IT Cosmetics Confidence In Your Glow and Heavenly Skin One-Sweep Wonder Brush #705 ($16 to $24, Ulta), regularly $32 to $48 (online only)
MAC Instant Artistry Lip Prep Nude Kit ($20, Ulta), regularly $40 (online only)
April 3
On Tuesday, April 3, Ulta is offering 50 percent off of Laura Gellar Blush n’ Brighten blushes in a variety of natural colors, the StriVectin Tightening Trio to tighten and redefine skin, the light and airy Buxom Weightless Foundation (online only), and this hydrating Clarins’ Bi-Phase Serum (online only).
Laura Geller Blush N Brighten ($14, Ulta), regularly $28
STRIVECTIN Power Starters Tightening Trio ($44, Ulta), regularly $89
Buxom Show Some Skin Weightless Foundation Broad Spectrum SPF 30 ($17, Ulta), regularly $34 (online only)
Clarins Hydra-Essentiel Bi-phase Serum ($30, Ulta), regularly $59 (online only)
April 4
Head on over to Ulta on Wednesday, April 4, to get this super cool, color-changing Lipstick Queen Frog Prince lipstick, this oil-controlling Dermablend Loose Setting Powder, and save 50 percent off of the Cargo Swimmables collection, which includes sweat and waterproof makeup essentials (online only).
Lipstick Queen Frog Prince Lipstick ($13, Ulta), regularly $25
Dermablend Loose Setting Powder ($14, Ulta), regularly $27
Cargo Swimmables Collection ($9 - $17, Ulta), regularly $18 to $34 (online only)
April 5
On Thursday, April 5, Ulta is offering 50 percent off this amazing Urban Decay Eyeshadow Primer for eye popping shadow coverage, a Juice Beauty Cellular Repair Serum to help get rid of wrinkles, and this cooling and relieving Skyn Icelandic Eye Cream (online only).
Urban Decay Eyeshadow Primer Potion ($11, Ulta), regularly $22
Juice Stem Cell Repair Boost Serum 1oz ($39, Ulta), regularly $78
Skyn Iceland Icelandic Relief Eye Cream ($22, Ulta), regularly $45 (online only)
April 6
The last Friday of the 21-day sale, April 6, has some pretty awesome deals to catch. You can get these long-lasting Tarte Lip Paints in matte, opaque, or gloss, the Dermalogica Microfoliant for gentle exfoliation and bright skin, or the Estee Lauder Double Wear Concealer that gives long-lasting full coverage (online only).
Tarte Lip Paints ($10, Ulta), regularly $20
Dermalogica Daily Microfoliant ($27, Ulta), regularly $55
Estée Lauder Double Wear Stay-in-Place Flawless Wear Concealer ($14, Ulta), regularly $28 (online only)
April 7
Saturday, April 7 is the last day of Ulta’s 21 Days of Beauty sale. Go out with a bang and snag the MAC Prep and Prime Fix for ultimate hydration and makeup setting, the Too Faced Better Than Sex Mascara for full lashes, save on Philosophy Peels to resurface and brighten your skin (online only), and get a free brow wax with a $50 purchase of Benefit cosmetics.
Mac Prep & Prime Fix+ ($12, Ulta), regularly $25
Too Faced Better Than Sex Mascara ($11, Ulta), regularly $23
Benefit Cosmetics Free Brow Wax with $50 product purchase
Philosophy Peels ($31 - $41, Ulta), regularly $62 to $82 (online only)
Check out Romper's new video series, Bearing The Motherload, where disagreeing parents from different sides of an issue sit down with a mediator and talk about how to support (and not judge) each other’s parenting perspectives. New episodes air Mondays on Facebook.