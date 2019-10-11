If you'd like to get a quick trim or pampering session this weekend, then there's a cool way to enjoy some self care and benefit a good cause at the same time. Ulta's Cut for a Cause event offers $20 haircuts and other quick beauty services in support of breast cancer research. It's a lovely way to treat yourself and help others at the same time.

From 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday, October 13, Ulta stores will host Cut for a Cause. Three beauty services will count toward this good cause. A haircut and style ($20), 10-minute express facial ($10), and pink hair extension ($10) will be offered, with 100% of the service price benefiting the Breast Cancer Research Foundation (BCRF). No appointments are accepted for the event, which will operate on a first-come, first-serve basis. It's definitely a great option to keep in mind for this weekend if you're in the mood for a little me-time that's also beneficial. (Honestly, the haircut is kind of a great deal all on its own, because the trim and style also includes a wash and dry. Can you even get that for $20 in most places?) And if you opt for the cool pink hair extension, it's a fun way to show your support for breast cancer research to the world.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

If you can't make it to an Ulta store for the Cut for a Cause event, then there are still other ways to help the retailer support breast cancer research. For instance, you can donate directly to BCRF on Ulta's website.

Ulta's support for the foundation dates back to 2009, and the popular beauty retailer has raised over $27.5 million in donations for the BCRF. In fact, for 2018 alone Ulta raised $5.5 million for the foundation, making it one of the largest corporate donors to the organization for the year, and it's clear that it's an important cause to them. "We believe beauty is at its best when it is giving back. That's why Ulta Beauty is grateful to our guests, associates and business partners for sharing in our passion for achieving prevention and a cure for breast cancer," said Mary Dillon, chief executive officer of Ulta Beauty, in a PR release. "One in eight women will be diagnosed with breast cancer. As a company with 40,000 associates – 92 percent of whom are women – we care deeply about this issue and are committed to continuing our role in the fight against breast cancer."

Currently the United States' largest private funder of breast cancer research, BCRF is also the highest-rated breast cancer organization in the U.S. The organization is committed to ending breast cancer by advancing research, and it credits research as the reason breast cancer deaths have declined by nearly 40% over the past 25 years, according to BCRF's website. You can help support the BCRF in its mission by donating directly, shopping at supporting retailers, or simply popping by Ulta for a haircut this Sunday.