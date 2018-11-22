You don't have to wait until Friday to score Black Friday beauty deals this year. Ulta is kicking off its sale on Thanksgiving night. You can start filling up your online cart with deals at 5 p.m. Central Time, or hit up the store in person starting at 6 p.m. (hours might vary from store to store, however, so you'll want to check with the location you're planning to head to first). You can get everything from stocking stuffers to pricy beauty tools at Ulta's Black Friday sale, because there's a big range of deals.

Presumably most Black Friday shoppers are out buying gifts for their friends and family members. But I am pretty confident that if you're a makeup lover, you'll want to keep some of these Ulta buys for yourself. Don't worry, your secret is safe with me.

If you're not into battling Black Friday crowds (and I wouldn't blame you, because I can't even deal with mall parking lots on regular weekends) Ulta is offering free shipping with online orders of $35 or more. And if you spend $60 or more online (which isn't hard, given how many different cool things you'll want), you'll also get a free Ulta Beauty gift set. Happy holidays, indeed.

Here are ten of the hottest deals from the Ulta sale to check out.

9 Men's Grooming Kit Grooming Essentials For Him $30 $15 Ulta Don't forget the guys on your shopping list as your perusing the Ulta sale. This kit for men includes shaving products from David Beckham's House 99 line, plus cleanser, a mask, and moisturizer. SEE ON ULTA