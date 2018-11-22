Ulta's Black Friday 2018 Sale Will Have You Tempted To Treat Yourself
You don't have to wait until Friday to score Black Friday beauty deals this year. Ulta is kicking off its sale on Thanksgiving night. You can start filling up your online cart with deals at 5 p.m. Central Time, or hit up the store in person starting at 6 p.m. (hours might vary from store to store, however, so you'll want to check with the location you're planning to head to first). You can get everything from stocking stuffers to pricy beauty tools at Ulta's Black Friday sale, because there's a big range of deals.
Presumably most Black Friday shoppers are out buying gifts for their friends and family members. But I am pretty confident that if you're a makeup lover, you'll want to keep some of these Ulta buys for yourself. Don't worry, your secret is safe with me.
If you're not into battling Black Friday crowds (and I wouldn't blame you, because I can't even deal with mall parking lots on regular weekends) Ulta is offering free shipping with online orders of $35 or more. And if you spend $60 or more online (which isn't hard, given how many different cool things you'll want), you'll also get a free Ulta Beauty gift set. Happy holidays, indeed.
Here are ten of the hottest deals from the Ulta sale to check out.
1Gorgeous On The Go Set
Gorgeous on the Go 93 Piece Collection
Eyeshadow and lip gloss and nail polish, oh my! This 93 piece set has all that and much more, and it's half off for Black Friday.
2Naked Palette
Naked Petite Heat Eyeshadow Palette
Even if you've already got a few Naked palettes in your makeup bag, you still need this one. They're just that irresistible.
3Brush Set
Morphe 9 Piece Vegan Brush Set
Why not snag a new brush set to go along with all your other amazing makeup finds?
4MAC Lip Kit
MAC Shiny Pretty Things Lip Kit
This lip kit has it all, with shades from light pink to dark brown. Whether you give it away or keep it for yourself, it's a great deal.
5Hot Tools Curling Iron
Hot Tools Rainbow Gold Curling Iron
A curling iron will come in handy for getting glam for holiday parties. Hot Tools Rainbow Gold curling irons and blow dryers are both half off.
6One-Step Hair Dryer
Revlon One-Step Volumizer Hair Dryer
Revlon's brush/dryer combo makes styling your hair faster and easier. At 50 percent off and with tons of good reviews, I'm totally tempted to put this one on my Christmas list.
7Dry Shampoo
Preserve that perfect holiday blowout with a deeply discounted bottle of dry shampoo. This one's got almost a thousand rave reviews, so clearly it gets the job done.
8Smashbox Holiday Kits
Smashbox Holidaze Photo Finish Travel Primer Trio
Your most Instagram obsessed friend will love unwrapping this gift. This Smashbox set is designed to make your face look flawless in holiday photos.
9Men's Grooming Kit
Don't forget the guys on your shopping list as your perusing the Ulta sale. This kit for men includes shaving products from David Beckham's House 99 line, plus cleanser, a mask, and moisturizer.
10Nail Polish
Nail polish in a perfect holiday shade makes a great stocking stuffer, and at more than 50 percent off, you can snag a couple bottles of OPI without breaking the bank.